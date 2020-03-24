Audio Sunglasses Market – Adoption of Wearable in Multiple Application Areas

Audio sunglasses refer to sunglasses which have major functionalities such as, wireless headphones, and audio AR features on a single device. The technology used in audio sunglasses harnesses the power of micro-acoustics, makes calls, uses virtual assistants while maintaining privacy, and has voice control and personal audio to give users the ability to stream music. These sunglasses are generally for premium class of the people who are willing to use such sophisticated technology.

Audio sunglasses provide audio AR input to enhance the user experience. Generally, they are compatible with iOS as well as Android devices. These sunglasses are compatible with smartphones and work in a similar manner as other smart wearable when connected to the smartphone.

In March 2019, at its Huawei P30 Pro launch event, Huawei announced the launch of its first smart glasses in collaboration with Gentle Monster. The emphasis of this product is integration of fashion with technology.

In December 2018, Bose announced the launch of a revolutionary new wearable which is the world’s first audio augmented reality platform. It integrates the functionality and performance of wireless headphones with the protection and style of premium sunglasses.

Bose Corporation

Established in 1964, Bose Corporation is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, the U.S. The company focuses on distributing and manufacturing electronic products. Bose Corporation majorly deals in products related to headphones, speakers, wellness, and audio sunglasses. Bose Corporation also offers compact disk players, radios, headphones, home theater, speakers, and professional sound systems for auditoriums, hotels, performance centers, and stadiums. The company serves in nearly 52 countries with a strong presence in sound and related systems across the globe.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1987, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. is based in Shenzhen, China. The company is one of the top global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider. It operates in more than 170 countries and regions, serving over three billion people around the world. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. majorly caters to telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services and is majorly focused on research and innovation for which it has 36 joint innovation centers and 14 R&D institutes/offices.

ZUNGLE INC.

Established in 2016, ZUNGLE INC. is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. The company is focused on designing and manufacturing sunglasses and smart eyewear. The company offers its products in New York, L.A. and Seoul.

Consumer Preference for Sophisticated Gadgets

Demand for high-end gadgets is expected to increase yearly due to their feasibility and multi usability. Smart wearable such as smart watches and smart bands are seeing high demand. Audio sunglasses have the ability to perform multiple functions, which is the major reason for their increasing demand. Rise in personal disposable income also plays an important role in switching from conventional devices to smart devices. These glasses convey a fashion statement and are multi-functional, which is the major reason for the growth in demand for audio sunglasses.

High Cost of Product

The cost of the product is high in the market due to limited number of providers or developers of audio sunglasses. Audio sunglasses are generally meant for premium class users which indicate that the medium or lower rung of people is not being targeted by companies initially for the product. This restrains the growth of the market as it is penetrating a particular category rather than all possible customer categories.