Autism Disorder and Treatment Market Research Report by Size, Share, Global Players, Regions, Segments and Forecast to 2023

As per the analysis offered by Market Research Future (MRFR), Global Autism Disorder and Treatment Market Will Capture an impressive growth rate during the review period (2019-2023).

Global Autism Disorder and Treatment Market – Overview

Autism disorder affects a significant percentage of population. It can be characterized by a collection of multidimensional neurodevelopment disabilities characterized by social, behavioral and communication challenges. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the healthcare sector among others, published in its recent report on ‘Global Autism Disorder and Treatment Market Research Report- Forecast To 2022’ that the market is anticipated to grow with a stellar CAGR percentage during the forecast period.

Despite manifold developments in the fields of medical sciences and technology, the cure for autism is still under development. Due to the substantial rate of cases that are detected the population group that the cure could be directed towards is vast. However the demand levels can be characterized as high for autism related therapy procedures and medications. The immense level of demand for this particular segment has spurred action from government bodies by way of initiatives to develop treatment methods for the autism spectrum.

Request Free Sample Copy at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1605

Private bodies have also invested heavily in the treatment methods for discovering possible cures for autism through establishing various grants. Increased level of research and awareness drives by patients and prominent public figures has created more traction for this market. The market may find itself restricted due to lack of proper diagnostics to detect the disease, slow pace of R & D as compared to the number of cases being discovered.

Latest Industry Updates:

Dec 2017 Australia’s Zelda Therapeutics Ltd has teamed up with Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) to study the pharmacology of cannabinoids, with a focus on the potential for treating autism.

Nov 2017 Scientists have performed a successful test of a possible new drug in a mouse model of an autism disorder. The candidate drug, called NitroSynapsin, largely corrected electrical, behavioral and brain abnormalities in the mice. NitroSynapsin is intended to restore an electrical signaling imbalance in the brain found in virtually all forms of autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Nov 2017 Researchers at the School of Medicine and at UCLA have received a $9.3 million grant from the National Institutes of Mental Health to study the ways that many genes associated with autism spectrum disorder may converge to affect a smaller number of molecular pathways or cellular processes responsible for the condition.

Mar 2017 In a new study, Juergen Hahn and Daniel Howsmon of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, New York, and colleagues present a method to identify a child as being on the autism spectrum based on concentrations of specific substances found in a blood sample. The team is also hoping to study whether treatments could be used to alter the concentrations of FOCM and TS products and, if so, whether this could impact symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

June 2017 In a small randomized Phase I/II clinical trial (SAT1), researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine have stated that a 100-year-old drug called suramin, originally developed to treat African sleeping sickness, was safely administered to children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), who subsequently displayed measurable, but transient, improvement in core symptoms of autism.

March 2017 Servier, France’s largest independent pharma company, has entered into a partnership to accelerate the development of a medicine that could become the first treatment for the core symptoms of autism. It has signed an exclusive agreement with Marseille-based Neurochlore to develop and market bumetanide in pediatric autism in Europe. The development plan includes three Phase III trials with an oral liquid form designed for children.

Global Autism Disorder and Treatment Market – Competitive Analysis

With the entry of new industry players in the Global Autism Disorder and Treatment Market segment, a trend of solid, volume-driven growth has been observed in the market with the addition of new and advanced products. Companies are aiming to capture & solidify their share of the market segment, by competing and experimenting with various advantage points. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)

Pfizer Inc. (US)

Eli Lilly and Company (US).

Allergan (Ireland)

Merck & CO Inc. (US)

Consern Pharma Private Limited (India).

Global Autism Disorder and Treatment Market – Segments

Global Autism disorder and Treatment market has been segmented on the basis of types, treatment types, drugs and regions:

On The Basis Of Types: Autistic Disorder, Asperger Syndrome, Pervasive Developmental Disorder & Others.

On The Basis Of Type of Treatment: Neurofeedback, Auditory Integration Training, Chelation Therapy, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, Facilitated Communication and Others.

On The Basis of Drugs: SSRIS, Anti-Convulsants, Stimulants – Ritalin, Anti-Psychotic, Risperidone and Others.

On The Basis Of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW.

Global Autism Disorder and Treatment Market – Regional Analysis

The global autism disorder and treatment market is segmented into four main geographic regions namely Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Globally North America is the largest market for Autism disorder and Treatment. The North American market for Autism disorder and Treatment is expected to grow at an exceptional CAGR% and is expected to reach Million dollar growth by the end of the forecasted period. This is primarily due to growing technology in the healthcare industry which is resulting in providing new effective drugs for treatments of patients. Europe is the second-largest market for Autism disorder and Treatment which is expected to grow at an affirmative CAGR%. Whereas Asia pacific is expected to be a growing market for Autism disorder and Treatment market and expected to grow at a rapid rate.

Browse Full Report Detaills at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/autism-disorder-and-treatment-market-1605

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]