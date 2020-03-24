Automated Smart Locker System Market: Rise In Adoption of IoT Based System Drives Demand

An automated smart locker system is an integrated system. It consists of an intelligent electronic lock hardware and a built-in application which help the system to perform the task automatically.

Generally, RFID technology is used in this system. It is a customized electronic platform which enables the customer or the end-user to securely receive, drop-off, transfer, and store parcels and other items.

Browse The Report: https://aindustryreports.com/wp-admin/post.php?post=275213&action=edit

The automated smart locker system is easy to use. It enhances the flexibility for keeping the documents compared to the traditional locker system. Some of the major features of the automated smart locker system include remote system management, real time monitoring of the locker, and live locker reservation.

In April 2019, LockTec GmbH installed smart luggage lockers for the customers of Danish railways at the train station Aarhus. This would help the Danish railway to provide better storage services to their customers.

In January 2019, Planex has launched xLocker2 which is a unique steel personal storage solution for activity based working environment for mobile workers. This locker has received AFRDI Blue & Green Tick Level A Platinum certification.

Bell and Howell, LLC

Founded in 1907, Bell and Howell, LLC is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, U.S. The company focuses on providing services and solutions in retail click-and-collect, pharmaceutical factory intelligence, consumer packaging automation, and production mail. Bell and Howell, LLC. majorly provides maintenance & repair services, service and maintenance outsourcing, IoT-enabled services, and project management services. The company recently acquired Gunther International and launched two new smart locker solutions i.e. QuickCart and CleverFlex.

Meridian Kiosks

Founded in 1999, Meridian Kiosks is based in Aberdeen, North Carolina, U.S. The company is an end-to-end solution provider, technology integrator, and total self-service solutions provider. Meridian Kiosks provides end-to-end solutions to multiple industries such as automotive, food and beverage, entertainment, and healthcare. The company provides solutions such as interactive digital signage, bill payment, EV charging station, automated smart locker system, and ticketing and check-in.

Planning to lay down future strategy? Perfect your plan with our report brochure here

Modern Office Systems, LLC

Incorporated in 1982, Modern Office Systems, LLC is based in New York, U.S. The company is engaged in designing and installation of records management and storage system solutions. It offers a large number of products including smart locker systems, mobile storage systems, shelving storage solutions, modular casework storage, locker solutions for the healthcare community, day use locker, custom storage islands, library solutions, and pharmacy storage solutions