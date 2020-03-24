Automotive Intelligence Battery Sensor Market Size, Share, Current Trends, Industry Demand, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2023

Summary

Global Automotive Intelligence Battery Sensor Market Size, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities by Technology (MCU, CAN, LIN), Voltages (12 Volt, 14, 24, and 48), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicles) and Electric Vehicles (BEV, HEV, and PHEV) – Forecast Till 2023

Automotive Intelligence Battery Sensor Market Highlights

The intelligent battery sensor determines the characteristics of the battery such as charging capacity, health and ageing, to find these characteristics precise measurement of voltage, current and temperature of the battery is needed. Intelligence battery sensor gives a controlled application of the sensor to drive the vehicle start-stop, drive-by-wire system. The massive growing sales of passenger vehicles will boost the demand for intelligence battery sensor system with increased number of application in running the vehicle. Increase in demand for autonomous vehicles and increase in technological innovations in electric components will enhance the growth of the market. Moreover, the growth of the market is challenged by the high price of the electric components.

Key Players

The prominent players in the automotive intelligence battery sensor market include Continental AG (Germany), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany), inomatic GmbH (Germany) and NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), ams AG (Austria), Furukawa electric co., ltd. (Japan), Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (U.S.), Denso Corporation (Japan), MTA S.p.A. (Italy), are among others.

Market Research Analysis

In terms of region, the global market for automotive intelligence battery sensor are segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the major market revenue share over the forecast period. Increase in the sales of vehicles in the Asia-Pacific and more awareness towards the environment safety will drive them to hold the highest market share throughout the forecast period. Exponential growth of the automotive sector in India, China, and Japan are projected to influence the growth of the automotive intelligent battery sensor market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific will hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to owing increase in the sales of premium vehicles, rise in GDP and increased purchasing power of users. Japan is currently dominating the automotive intelligence battery sensor market in Asia-Pacific region. The presence of major market players like Furukawa electric co., ltd. and DENSO CORPORATION in this country are driving the automotive intelligence battery sensor market in the Japan. Europe is expected to hold the substantial market share during the forecast period. Rising consumer demand and increasing number of international manufacturers in the region is expected to drive the automotive automotive intelligence battery sensor market in this region.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global automotive intelligence battery sensor market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a six year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global automotive intelligence battery sensor market by technology, voltage, vehicle type, electric vehicle and region.

By Technology

Motor Controller Unit (MCU)

Controller Area Network (CAN)

Local Interconnect Network (LIN)

By Voltage

12 Volt

14 Volt

24 Volt

48 Volt

By Vehicle type

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicles

By Electric vehicle

Battery Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

