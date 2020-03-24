Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Global Market 2018: Key Players – SGS SA, Bureau Veritas, DEKRA, Intertek Group Plc, TUV SUD
Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Industry
Description
This report focuses on the global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
SGS SA
Bureau Veritas
DEKRA
Intertek Group Plc.
TUV SUD
DNV GL
TUV Rheinland
Applus+
ALS Limited
TUV NORD GROUP
MISTRAS Group
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Testing
Inspection
Certification
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
OSP
Workshop
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
