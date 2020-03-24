Banana Flakes Market Revenue, Growth Rates, and Industry Challenges in 2025

“Banana Flakes Market Growth opportunities, Trends, Industry Analysis, and Forecast to 2025” recent intelligence study by MarketResearchReports.Biz.

Banana Flakes Market: Introduction:

Banana Flakes are derived from naturally ripened bananas. Banana Flakes are characterized by its high content of minerals such as potassium, iron, magnesium, calcium, and zinc. High levels of trace elements and vitamins (A, B, B6, B9, C, and E). Banana Fakes contain 3% water and is defined by low-fat content, gluten-free and higher content of fiber and potassium. For the production of banana flakes, the bananas to be processed are carefully dehydrated which helps in maintaining the taste and nutritional value in the flakes. Banana Flakes has a wide range of application food and beverages industry especially in smoothies, infant nutrition, desserts and other recipes.

Banana Flakes Market: Segmentation:

Banana Flakes market can be segmented into nature, application and distribution channel.

On the basis of nature, Banana Flakes can be segmented into organic and conventional. Due to rising demand for the organic product from the food and retail industries, the volume share for organic Banana Flakes is being anticipated to higher than the conventional segment.

On the basis of application, the Banana Flakes can be segmented into a household, food industry, beverages and others (Animal Feed Industry). The food industry can be further sub-segmented into Infant Nutrition, Dairy Products, Breakfast Cereals, Bakery & Confectionery and others Owing to the large application of Banana Flakes in the food industry, the value sales for food industry has been anticipated to be higher than other industries.

On the basis of distribution, Banana Flakes can be segmented into the direct channel and indirect channel. The indirect channel can be further sub-segmented into Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Store, E-retailers and others (Club and specialty store). Banana Flakes has its main distribution flow in modern trade stores like hypermarket/supermarket and convenience store which are easily accessible to target customers. Due to rising internet penetration in the recent past globally, distribution through E- Retailers are expected to surge the market. On the other hand, Club stores will witness moderate distribution of Banana Flakes mainly in North American regions.

Banana Flakes Market: Regional Outlook:

The global Banana Flakes market has been categorized into seven key regions including North America and Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. There is the rise in consumption rate of banana and its different forms in countries like India, Australia, North America and the European Union countries. Hence the volumes sales of banana flakes in these regions are at the higher end. Major Manufacturers like Coco Cola, Nestle, DANONE, and The Hain Celestial Group are being considered as the dominant players in breakfast cereals, infant food, soft drinks and smoothies segments. And all these companies are based in major parts of North America and European regions. Owing to the fact that flakes being used as the prime ingredient in smoothies, beverages, breakfast cereals products, there will rise in demand for banana flakes in North America and the European Union countries.

Banana Flakes Market: Demand Driver:

The global Gluten free product market is expected to grow at faster rate in the coming years owing to the rising awareness of its health benefits. Banana Flakes being a gluten-free product will witness its growth in terms of value and volume sales globally. Moreover, Banana Flakes is being consider as the best source of resistant starch. Owing to rising number of diet-conscious consumers, there will be the rise in demand for Banana Flakes products especially in regions like North America and the Asia Pacific.

Banana Flakes Market: Key Players:

Some of the key players in this market are BATA Foods, BIOVEA, Z Natural Foods LLC, Futurcorp S.A., Ingredient Inc., Diana Group, Johns Thoms GmbH & Co. KG, Chiquita Brands International, Naturkostbar KG, Rabeler Fruchtchips GmbH and other such companies.

