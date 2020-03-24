Barrier Resins Market Key Players 2019-2026: Kuraray Co., Ltd., The Dow Chemicals Company

Barrier Resins Market – Overview

Barrier resins are a type of polymers that sustain the quality, and flavor of food, restrict entry of gases such as oxygen, carbon dioxide, volatile matter of nitrogen compounds, water vapor, and improve the shelf life to food products. It is used in various applications such as cosmetics & personal care products, medical packaging, aid in synthesis of laboratory chemicals,

Nylon, Ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH), Poly vinyl diene chloride (PVDC) are mostly used barrier resins in various applications. Nylon offers good oxygen barrier and is used for the food packaging application. Moreover, resistance to high temperature offered by nylon makes it useful in applications in microwave bags. EVOH is commonly used for gas barrier in food packaging applications. Due to its high transparency, weather and solvent resistance, EVOH is also used in medical applications such as interventional radiology. In the packaging industry, PVDC is generally applied as a water-based coating on other plastic-based films. Food & beverage is the major application segment of the packaging industry. Barrier resins are used to manufacture shrink films, bottles, molted boxes, pouches, and films for food & beverage packaging applications. These resins are popular in the packaging of meat and processed food, which requires long storage time. Barrier resins provide good resistance to some organic chemicals and solvents, and high barrier to oxygen and vapor. Thus, these resins are suitable for packaging of few chemicals. Properties such as good esthetics and easy processibility make barrier resins suitable for cosmetics & personal care applications. Gas barrier properties of barrier resins make them suitable for agriculture applications such as fumigation films (usage in broad cast, drip, or shank applications), silage films, and greenhouse films. Barrier resins are also used in consumer goods such as infant toys, few consumer goods packaging, coatings, and other industrial uses.

Demand for barrier resins is projected to increase significantly in the next few years considering the extensive growth of the small size flexible packaging in various regions. Asia Pacific dominates the barrier resins market in terms of production and demand. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are expected to be the key producers and consumers of barrier resins. Europe is the second largest consuming region.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for barrier resins at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (KILO TONS) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global barrier resins market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for barrier resins during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the barrier resin market at the global and regional level.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global barrier resin market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the barrier resin market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global barrier resins market by segmenting it in terms of material/product type (Nylon, PVDC,EVOH and others) and applications such food & beverage, chemical, cosmetics & personal care, pharmaceuticals, agricultural and others. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for barrier resins in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of barrier resin for 2016 and estimated market size for 2017 with forecast for the next eight years. The global market size of barrier resin has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market volume has been defined in kilo tons, while market revenue is in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on material/product type and key applications of barrier resins. Market size and forecast for numerous end-users have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represented the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, CSA Global, FAO, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases such as ICIS, Hoover’s, one SOURCE, Factiva and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global barrier resins market. The global barrier resins market is fragmented, however few global producers dominate the market. Key players include Kuraray Co., Ltd., The Dow Chemicals Company, E. I. DU PONT De Nemours And Company, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Solvay S.A., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Inc., INEOS Group Ltd. and Invista, amongst other manufacturers. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.