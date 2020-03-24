Beech Market: Huge Growth Opportunities and Challenges to Watch in 2019

Beech is a genus of deciduous trees, which are native to an extremely common in the region of Europe, Asia, and North America. These are mature trees which grow to a height of around 40m and develop a huge domed crown. The bark of the tree is smooth, thin and grey, often with slight horizontal etchings. Beech trees have young leaves, which are lime green in color with silky hairs, and become dark green, lose their hairs as they mature. They are usually 4–9cm long, stalked, oval and pointed at the tip, with a wavy edge. Beech is monoecious in nature, which means both male and female flowers grow on the same tree, in the month of April and May. Beech trees require a humid atmosphere and well-drained soil. It can be sensitive to winter frost. Beech usually grows on drier, free-draining soils, such as chalk, limestone and light loams. Beech woodland is shady and is distinguished by a dense carpet of fallen leaves and mast husks, which prevents other woodland plants from growing. Beech is used for a variety of uses, which includes fuel, furniture, cooking utensils, tool handles, sports equipment and others. The beech wood burns well and was traditionally used to smoke herring.

Beech Market Segmentation

Beech market can be segmented on the basis of types, application, distribution channel, and region.

By types, beech market can be segmented into beech wood, beech leaves, beech seeds and beech oil. Beechwood, despite its hardness, can be worked easily. It can be cut, planed, drilled and milled. When steam-treated beech wood is well-suited and blended into several forms. It can be used as to make plywood, furniture, tools, household and many other types of equipment. Beech leaves are often used in the food industry as a mix of the salad, due to its mild flavor. Beech seeds raw or cooked are also used in the food and beverage industry due to its pleasant sweet flavor. The roasted seeds are used as a coffee substitute in few native regions.

These seeds can also be dried and grounded into a powder and then used along with cereal flours for making bread, cakes etc. The seeds are rich in oil, which is said to be equal in delicacy to olive oil. It is used as a dressing for salads and also for cooking.

By applications, beech market can be segmented into food and beverage industry, the pharmaceutical industry, fuel industry, carpentry industry and other industrial uses. In the food and beverage industry, beech is used in the form of leaves, seeds, herbs, and oil in salad dressings and cooking. In the pharmaceutical industry, beech extract and beech oil are used due to its unique benefits and antiseptic properties. In the fuel industry, beech is used in the form of oil as a fuel for lighting. In the carpentry industry, it is used as wood due to its hard, heavy, strong, and durable nature. It is also used as a lubricant and as a polish also.

By distribution channel, beech market can be segmented into direct and indirect sales. The indirect sales channel can be further sub-segmented into modern trade, convenience stores, specialty stores, online retail, and others.

By region, beech market can be segmented into five distinct regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Among these Europe, Asia Pacific and North America lead the beech market being the native regions for the production and consumption of beech.

Beech Market Drivers Restraints and Trends

Major drivers driving the global beech market include the medicinal benefits of different forms of beech. Most beech varieties are specific to one geographic region such as North America only has one species, Fagus grandifolia. So depending on the location, beech woods, leaves, seeds, and oil may have slightly different qualities. However, the genus is quite similar and the medicinal benefits should be largely the same. Beech oil can be used on the hair to boost its appearance and strength. Due to the high level of vitamin B6, it prevents neural tube defects in infants. Beech tree leaves and shoots have been eaten for years due to the presence of high cellulose and fiber content. It is also good for regulating digestion. Beech leaves can also be used to treat headaches and other mild pain-related issues. Beech contains antioxidants, which can neutralize free radicals that cause chronic disease and cell mutation, including cancer. Due to these benefits, the beech market is expected to grow in the forecast period.

Apart from the benefits, beech leaves, seeds, and oils are highly toxic in nature which if taken in major quantity can even cause death.

Beech Market Key Players

Some of the major key players involved in the production of Beech are Arsov 90 ltd., Beky, As, Pollmeier Massivholz GmbH & Co.KG, Sägewerk Bamanufacturing, Beech Design & Manufacturing, Opal Wood Corp PTY Ltd., HerbalGem, and others.

