Biopotential Sensors Market: Insights into the Competitive Scenario of the Market

Biopotentials refer to the electronic signals that are generated by the human body while it carries out its conventional activities such as muscle contraction or neurological activity. Biopotential sensors are devices which can detect the activity of a human’s heart, muscle, and brain by measuring electrical potential over the living tissues over a certain period of time. These signals can be used to analyze the health of human by monitoring the movement of their heart, muscle, and brain. Biopotential sensors are especially used for sleep disorders testing, exercise testing or for pediatric and adult monitoring and recording. These sensors have been in the market for a while now and it is becoming more prominent with its increasing applications in healthcare and fitness industry.

The human muscles are operated with the help of currents in the human body. The current flow takes place due to the flow of ions in the human body. A biopotential sensor uses an electrode which is basically a transducer senses the ion distribution on the surface of the tissue and further, converts ion current into electronic current. The electrode has an electrolyte solution attached on one side which comes in contact with the tissue. The other side consists of conductive metal attached to a lead wire connected to an instrument which records the charge.

There have been significant investments in the research and development of biopotential technology and towards the development of biopotential sensors that have low susceptibly to noise and are tough and durable in nature. There has been an increasing use of wearable in the health care industry for monitoring the health of the patients which is expected to have a positive impact on the biopotential sensors market as they can be incorporated in wearable devices. Furthermore, new biopotential technology are being developed as an alternative to traditional electrodes that be used for long term monitoring applications. Additionally, the key players are introducing innovative products with advanced capabilities in the market. There is a significant competition in the biopotential sensors market across the globe.

The advancements in the life science field and increasing developments in the medical technology is expected to be the primary driver for the biopotential sensors market. There has been a significant rise in the integration of electronics in the medical equipment and there has been a rising demand for medical equipment with advanced capabilities. The medical equipment employ sensors to a large extent to convert various type of stimuli into electrical forms and vice versa. Hence, biopotential sensors are gaining increasing demand from the medical field and which is expected to fuel the market growth of Biopotential sensors.

Furthermore, the increasing adoption of biopotential sensors in the wearable devices is anticipated to further propel the biopotential sensors market growth. There are challenges associated with the electrolyte used in the biopotential sensors. The electrolyte tends to dry up over the course of several hours and this increases the impedance which leads to inaccurate measurement. This factor may hinder the market growth of Biopotential sensors market. Nevertheless, the rising popularity of the Biopotential sensors in health and fitness industry is expected to proper the market growth of Biopotential sensors.

To clarify your doubts about the report, Request a Brochure here

The biopotential sensors has been segmented on the basis of type, end user industry and geography. Based on the type, the Biopotential sensors market is segmented into dry contact electrode and non-contact electrode biopotential sensor. On the basis of end user industry, the biopotential sensors market has been segmented into healthcare, sports & fitness, and others. As per geography, the Biopotential sensors has been divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Some of the major players in the Biopotential sensors market include Maxim Integrated, Texas Instruments, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors, Analog Devices Inc., ON Semiconductor, Gerenoics, Inc., Omron Corporation, and among others.