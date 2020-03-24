Bleached Hardwood Kraft Pulp Market – Manufacturers, Growth Rate by Application, Market Size and Forecast by 2026

Bleached hardwood kraft pulp (BHKP) is a short fiber pulp and possess properties such as good opacity, porosity, absorbency and formation. These properties of the bleached hardwood kraft pulp are utilized in the production of wide range of products from soft tissues to hard paperboard for packaging. The demand for newsprint and graphic papers (writing and printing papers) is declining globally creating an offset for the global bleached hardwood kraft pulp market, while strong and inclining demand from packaging industry for bleached hardwood kraft pulp has uplifted the global market. The Low lignin content in the hardwood pulp allows better bleaching with chemicals as compared to softwood pulp, representing a significant incremental revenue opportunity for the global bleached hardwood kraft pulp market during the forecast period.

Global Bleached Hardwood Kraft Pulp Market Dynamics

Increasing consumer preference for digital media over print has created a setback for the demand for newsprint paper and graphic papers across the globe. The collective global market size for newsprint and graphic paper is expected to drop by around 10% in the next eight years, restraining the addressable market size for the bleached hardwood kraft pulp.

On the other hand, the rapidly increasing adoption of hygiene papers, which include tissue paper products, sanitary napkins and diapers, is expected to boost the bleached hardwood kraft pulp market, especially in the emerging economies. Intolerance towards the plastic packaging solutions and compliance of regulations for limiting the usage of plastics in the packaging industry has created a gradual shift of the packaging industry towards bio-degradable packaging solutions such as paper packaging solutions, propelling bleached hardwood kraft pulp market. Thus, packaging and hygiene paper demand has created a lucrative growth opportunity for the bleached hardwood kraft pulp producers across the globe.

Global Bleached Hardwood Kraft Pulp Market Segmentation

The global bleached hardwood kraft pulp market can be segmented on the basis of pulping process as

Mechanical

Chemical Sulphate Sulphite

Semi-chemical

The global bleached hardwood kraft pulp market can be segmented on the basis of bleaching as

Chlorine Bleaching (Chlorine gas & Hypochlorite)

Totally Chlorine Free (TCF)

Elemental Chlorine Free (ECF)

Oxygen/Ozone Bleached

The global bleached hardwood kraft pulp market can be segmented on the basis of grades as

Birch

Eucalyptus

The global bleached hardwood kraft pulp market can be segmented on the basis of application as

Packaging Paper Cartonboard Corrugated board Flexible Paper

Tissue Paper

Graphic Paper (Writing and Printing)

Newsprint Paper

Specialty

Global Bleached Hardwood Kraft Pulp Market Regional Outlook

China is the globally leading market for the converting paper, accounting for around a quarter of the world’s demand. Although, this demand cannot be satisfied with the domestic production of bleached hardwood kraft pulp or other pulp types. Thus, China is one of the prominent export destinations for the bleached hardwood kraft pulp in the world. Along with China, majority of the Asia Pacific countries are net importer for bleached hardwood kraft pulp. Around 2/3rd of the Asia Pacific demand for bleached hardwood kraft pulp is served by the domestic produce, while rest 1/3rd of the demand is served by the import.

Rapid industrialization in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific, prominently China and India, has resulted into slight growth in demand for graphic papers, creating a positive impact on the bleached hardwood kraft pulp market in Asia Pacific. Developing packaging industry in the region is majorly responsible for the growth of Asia Pacific bleached hardwood kraft pulp market. Latin America bleached hardwood kraft pulp is also expected to witness significant growth rate, while North America, Europe and MEA are projected to witness sluggish growth in bleached hardwood kraft pulp market.

Global Bleached Hardwood Kraft Pulp Market Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global bleached hardwood kraft pulp market are