Boring Tools Market Demand and Trends, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors Forecast Report Till 2021

In machining, boring is the process of enlarging a hole that has already been drilled (or cast) by means of a single-point cutting tool (or of a boring head containing several such tools), such as in boring a gun barrel or an engine cylinder.

Boring is used to achieve greater accuracy of the diameter of a hole, and can be used to cut a tapered hole. Boring can be viewed as the internal-diameter counterpart to turning, which cuts external diameters.

Onshore segment is expected to be the largest market for drilling tools, by application, in 2017. Approximately 70% of the total oil and gas production in the world takes places at onshore fields. These fields are easier to operate from an exploration perspective and require less capital investment as compared to offshore fields.

ormations in onshore wells are more stable during the drilling process than those in offshore. Market demand for drilling tools from onshore segment is also the fastest-growing. US and China with vast onshore reserves present ample market opportunities in this onshore segment.

North America is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market, by region, during the forecast period. Increasing shale gas production and energy reforms of respective countries would drive the growth of the drilling tools in the region.Asia Pacific is expected to be the second fastest-growing market for drilling tools.

The Boring Tools market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

This report presents the worldwide Boring Tools market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BIG KAISER

Kennametal

NACHI-FUJIKOSHI

OSG

Sandvik

Boring Tools Breakdown Data by Type

Drill Bits

Drilling Tubulars

Drilling Motors

Drill Reamers and Stabilizers

Drill Collars

Drill Jars

Drill Swivels

Mechanical Thrusters

Boring Tools Breakdown Data by Application

Onshore

Offshore

Boring Tools Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Boring Tools Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China…

