Boswellia Market: Increasing Spending on Naturally Sourced Consumer Goods boosts Growth

Transparency Market Research (TMR) in one of its recent research offerings analyzes the global boswellia market to be fairly consolidated, with key market share held by large players in the market. The stronghold of established players is restricting new entrants to garner share in the global boswellia market, adds the report. Nevertheless small players operate in regional markets and serve the food industry locally. This shapes into clear majorities of large players in global markets, and that of small players in regional ones.

Key players operating in the global boswellia market include Sabinsa Corporation, Arjuna Natural Health, PLT Health Soultions Inc., Nutra Green Biotechnology Co. Ltd., S.A Herbal Bioactives LLP, Alchem International, Gurjar Phytochem, and Alpspure Lifesciences Private Limited.

According to the TMR report, the global boswellia market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2018 and 2026. At this pace, the market is likely to be worth US$119.1 mn by 2026 increasing from US$85.9 mn in 2018.

Application-wise, incense displays the leading demand for boswellia over the forecast period. Earlier, in 2018, the incense segment held the leading 60.9% share among other key application segments of the boswellia market. In terms of geography, Europe holds a key share in the global boswellia market. This is because of a large population in the region that are attracted to foods and personal care products that are based on natural flowers and fruits.