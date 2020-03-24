Breast Reconstruction Market to Expand at a CAGR of 4.8% over 2018-2026

Global Breast Reconstruction Market – Snapshot

The global breast reconstruction market is driven by rise in prevalence of breast cancer, increase in demand for acellular dermal matrix, and launch of new products by key players. Additionally, increase in health care expenditure in emerging economies such as China, Australia, and India, and rise in emphasis on safe & reliable surgical procedures are projected to contribute to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. However, product recalls by regulatory authorities, strict regulatory requirements, and complications associated with the use of breast implants & other products are the major factors anticipated to restrain the global market. For instance, in February 2014, the ANSM recalled Cereform silicone gel-filled breast implants, as the sterilization process for the manufacture of the implant was not as per the set international standards. Changes in nipple & breast sensation, capsular contracture, scar tissue formation, and rupture of breast implants are the various complications associated with breast implants anticipated to hamper the growth of the market.

In terms of product, the global breast reconstruction market has been classified into breast implants, tissue expanders, acellular dermal matrix (ADM), and others. The breast implants segment is projected to account for major share of the market by 2026. Growth of the segment is attributed to increase in demand for silicone breast implants and rise in the number breast reconstruction procedures, especially in the developed countries in North America and Europe. The acellular dermal matrix segment is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR from 2018 to 2026. Increase in the number of plastic surgeons using acellular dermal matrices is expected to propel the segment during the forecast period. Based on end-user, the market has been divided into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. The ambulatory surgical centers segment is likely to grow at a rapid pace due to increase in the number of women preferring these centers for breast reconstruction and rise in surgical procedures in ambulatory care centers.

In terms of region, the global breast reconstruction market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2017. The market in the region is anticipated to be driven by extensive use of silicone breast implants and launch of acellular dermal matrices especially for breast reconstruction. For instance, AirXpanders, Inc., a manufacturer of medical devices for breast reconstruction, launched AeroForm Tissue Expander System in the U.S. for breast reconstruction. The product was previously launched in Europe and Australia. Moreover, significant increase in the number of breast reconstruction procedures in the U.S. is expected to drive demand for breast implants. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the procedural volume of breast reconstruction has increased steadily by 3% in the U.S. from 2000 to 2015. Most of the patients prefer breast reconstruction after bilateral mastectomy.

The breast reconstruction market in Europe is driven by increase in the number of breast reconstruction procedures in Germany and Italy, and product line expansion by prominent players. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, 89,925 and 94,845 breast procedures were performed in Germany and Italy, respectively, in 2017. In October 2017, Integra LifeSciences launched Integra SurgiMend PRS, an acellular dermal tissue matrix, in Europe to expand its acellular dermal tissue matrix product line and gain competitive advantage in the highly competitive market of breast reconstruction.

Major players operating in the global breast reconstruction market include Allergan, Mentor Worldwide LLC (Johnson & Johnson), Sientra, Inc., GC Aesthetics, Establishment Labs S.A., POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, RTI Surgical, Inc., Groupe Sebbin SAS, Integra LifeSciences, and Wanhe.

