Cake Mixes Market Regional And Segmentation Analysis That Contain Factual Details ll Associated British Foods Plc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Cake Mixes Market In Tremendous Growth Phase

According to the research study, the global cake mixes market was worth US$1.09 bn in 2017. Expanding at a CAGR of 3.60% during the period from 2017 to 2022, the market is projected to reach US$1.31 bn by the end of the forecast period. Based on the flavor, the market has been classified into chocolate, butter, vanilla, fruit, milk, berries, red velvet, and butterscotch. The demand for chocolate flavor is comparatively higher than other flavors and this trend is projected to remain same over the forthcoming years, states the research report.

The global cake mixes market is envisaged to display steady growth in the upcoming years while riding on the rising disposable incomes in several parts of the world. With increasing spending by consumers on food items that satisfy the taste buds, the demand for cakes, and consequently cake mixes is receiving an uptick.

North America to Remain on Top

Based on the geography, the research report segments the global market for cake mixes into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Among these, the North America market has acquired the lead, owing to the presence of cake mixes vendors in a large number in this region. Expanding at a CAGR of 4.0% between 2017 and 2022, this regional market is predicted to remain on the top over the next few years. The markets in Europe and Asia Pacific are also expected to experience a significant rise in the years to come, states the research report.

“The global market for cake mixes is gaining substantially from the increasing demand for ready-to-make bakery products.” says a TMR analyst. Going forward, the rise in disposable income of consumers and the increasing influence of western food culture are likely to support the growth of this market in the years to come, states the research study.

