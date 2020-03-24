Can Shipper Market Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis 2026

With the increasing import and export of fragile goods across the world, the demand for protective packaging solutions has increased significantly in the last few years. Companies are spending high chunks of money on packaging of product to safely transport its products from one place to another. Can shipper is a type of protective packaging solution used to keep the content safe in the can during shipping and transportation. It is made up of plastic or foam materials. Can shipper could be easily inserted in the corrugated boxes which is a secondary packaging solution. Can shipper are also used to prevent harmful industrial chemicals and compounds from spillage during shipping. It is used for protective packaging applications in a variety of end-use industries such as industrial chemicals, pharmaceuticals, paint and coatings, food & beverages, etc. Can shipper has emerged as an economical packaging solution for the transportation of hazardous materials.

Can Shipper Market: Market Dynamics

The demand for cans shippers is expected to grow significantly due to growing need for protective packaging solutions for a variety of end-use packaging application in different industries such as chemicals, pharmaceutical, automotive, and food & beverages among others. A large number of protective packaging companies are planning to introduce can shipper in their product portfolio to leverage opportunities generated through high demand for can shipper throughout the forecast period. There are significant growth opportunities for the new entrants in the can shipper market. They can focus on introducing new and innovative packaging product which could be used for protective packaging of multiple products. Recent trends observed in the market is the growing popularity of cans shipper in the chemical industry owing to the safe storage and transportation of hazardous liquid products. Manufacturers are also focusing to customize their product offerings to cater to specific demand of end-users.

Can Shipper Market: Market Segmentation:

Can Shipper Market Segmentation: By Material

Paper

Plastic

EPS Foam

Can Shipper Market Segmentation: By Sales Channel

Indirect Sales

Direct Sales

Can Shipper Market Segmentation: By End Use Industry

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Food & beverages

Petrochemical

Paint & coatings

Others

Can Shipper Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of region, the can shipper market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, APEJ (Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Japan. Can Shipper market is expected to gain significant momentum in the global protective packaging market. North America and Europe dominates the can shipper market in terms of both production and consumption. Can shipper are extensively marketed in both of these regions and also brand owners are preferring this protective packaging product due to its added advantage for safe handling and transportation of hazardous materials. Germany, France, and U.K. account for largest market share in the Europe can shipper market.

However, in North America region, the U.S. accounts for approximately 90% of the demand for can shippers in the protective packaging market. However, with the high growth in can shipper market in developed countries, it is also becoming popular in the developing economies of Asia-Pacific and Latin America region. Packaging manufacturers are focusing to expand their product portfolio and cater to the high demand for can shipper in both of these region. In Asia-Pacific region, China is expected to outpace the demand for can shipper in other countries such as India, Japan, and South Korea. In Latin America region, Brazil is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period due to increasing number of end-user companies and consumption of a variety of goods in the country. MEA and Japan also offer untapped growth potential in the can shipper market.

Can Shipper Market: Market Players

Some of the key players in the Can Shipper Market are Sonoco Products Company, BEE Packaging, LPS Industries, HAZMATPAC, Classic Packaging Corp., and IPS Packaging among others.