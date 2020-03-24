Cereal Supplements Market | Top Key Players Analysis, Trends, Global Size Forecast To 2025

Cereal Supplements are the products which are intended for digestion that contains essential ingredients, intended to add further nutritional value to the diet. Mostly cereal supplements are the scientifically designed food products in order to cover special nutrition needs of different age groups and different health conditions. Cereal supplements are mostly preferred by feeding mothers for healthier babies, as it contains a high content of omega 3 & 6, high proteins, high calcium, high minerals, and vitamins. It also provides a complete and balanced formula for the requirements of growing children. Consumption of cereal supplements enhances performance and mental potential, with Omega 3, DHA, vitamins and iron, which are especially effective converting fats and carbohydrates into energy. Cereal supplements are also considered as the best nutrition for middle-aged and senior persons and help in overall health improvement. Owing to the benefits, cereal supplements market is expected to grow on a higher scale in the forecast period.

Cereal Supplements Market Segmentation

The cereal supplements Market can be segmented on the basis of nature, source, distribution channel and region.

By nature, the cereal supplement market can be segmented into organic and conventional. Among these segments, the organic segment is experiencing a higher growth in the market than the conventional one due to increasing awareness among the consumers about the quality of the food product and several health issues. Following the recent trend of being organic, manufacturers are also focused towards producing organic cereal supplement products and thus the organic cereal supplement market is expected to grow in future.

By source, the cereal supplement market can be segmented into wheat, corn, rice paddy, barley, maize, oats, mixed grain and other grains. Among these segments, the corn segment is the most popular one among the consumers in the market, followed by the oats, and wheat segment. Oats segment is experiencing a major growth in the market due to its health and nutritional benefits. Consumers who are health concerned and bothered about obesity are mostly inclined towards oats cereal supplements, as non-contaminated, pure oats are gluten-free in nature and are safe for most people with gluten intolerance.

By distribution channel, the cereal supplements market can be segmented into the direct and indirect sales channel. The indirect sales channel can be further sub-segmented into modern trade formats, independent grocery stores, convenience stores, departmental stores, online retail and other retail formats.

By region, the cereal supplements market can be segmented into five distinctive regions, which includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. From these segments, North America is leading the cereal supplement market, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific region is experiencing the highest growth in the global market for cereal supplements.

Cereal Supplements Market Drivers, Trends, and Drivers

Due to the rising health awareness among people in the developed as well as in the developing regions, the demand for cereal supplements is increasing gradually leading to the growth of cereal supplement market. The growing incidents of obesity, indigestion and other intestinal problems are the reason behind nutritionists prescribing to consume cereal supplements, instead of unhealthy foods. Consumption of cereal supplements can lead to a healthier heart in older generations, stronger bones, and better digestion as well. It also helps maintain normal skin and hair, strengthen the immune system and helps maintain mental performance. Cereal supplements are rich in Vitamin-A, which in result would contribute to better eyesight and vision in both younger and older generation. It also prevents cells in the body from oxidative damaging.

Apart from the benefits of cereal supplements, there are factors due to which the market is not able to grow on a higher scale, as the consumers who are allergic to the cereals like barley, wheat, maize, rye, cannot consume the supplements. The consumers who have gluten-intolerance also have to avoid cereal supplements which are specially made from wheat, corn and other products. Hence these factors are inhibiting the market to grow.

Cereal Supplements Market Key Players

The rising demand for cereal supplements in the market is attracting the manufacturers to produce and distribute the products in the market. Some of the key manufacturers in the cereal supplements market are Nestle S.A., BELOURTHE S.A., COSMIC NUTRACOS SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED., Glanbia plc, Bari Life., Nutrimed Healthcare, and others.

