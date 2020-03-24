Childcare Robots Market Latest Report with Forecast to 2026

Robots that are specially designed to entertain, accompany, as well as take care of children are termed as childcare robots. These robots have inbuilt sensors, which monitor the movement of children, their heartbeat, body temperatures etc. and are provided with alarms in case of any abnormalities. Childcare robot manufacturers are constantly experimenting with technology to make the robot more user friendly for the parents and child friendly for the children. For instance, manufacturers have come up with innovations wherein the parents can log into the robot through their phones and communicate to the children through the robot’s voice. Not only can they communicate, but also can keep an eye on the activities of their kid with the inbuilt cameras. These robots enable parents to monitor the entire house with the camera and sensor technology. Additionally, the robots are developed in such a way as to provide basic education and inspire the children to learn. These robots will prove to be a great help as a replacement for childcare staff, as currently many regions are facing a problem with the shortage of childcare workers. However, childcare robots need to be thoroughly tested, as even a slight negligence can lead to dangerous consequences for the child.

The global childcare robots market is expected to expand at a rapid pace. The two major drivers for the growth of this market are considered to be the shortage of childcare workers and children with working parents. The robots are able to entertain as well as monitor the children. With increase in innovations in the field of sensors, artificial intelligence, software developments, and battery technologies, robots have garnered entrance into the human circle, thus increasing the growth of the overall robots market. Thus, it is assumed that the acceptance of robots is expected to develop from robots performing household work to robots interacting with children.

Additionally, the decline in sensor costs is also expected to influence the production of robots. The rising awareness about the advantages of these robots, the declining costs, and improving functionalities of production is anticipated to drive the growth of the global childcare robots market. Even though the manufacturing cost has reduced to some extent, the average cost of production is considerably high. Hence, the purchasing cost of these robots is very high, causing a hindrance to the global childcare robots market. Despite the several advancements, robots cannot respond to danger as accurately and promptly as humans and hence parents are not willing to leave their children alone with the childcare robots and prefer childcare employees. Thus, acceptance of these robots is considered to be a big challenge for childcare robot manufacturing companies.

The global childcare robots market is segmented by end user, application, usage, and region. On the basis of end user, the childcare robots market is segmented into robots for babies, for toddlers, and for kids. Based on application, the global childcare robots market is divided into education, accompanying, or playing and others. Residential and commercial are the segmentation of the childcare robots market in terms of usage. Based on region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The childcare robots market is considered to be popular in the Triad regions which are the U.S, Europe, and Japan. The usage of these robots is considered to be extensive especially in Japan. The global childcare robots market is still making its presence in the other regions.

Some of the key players of the global childcare robots market include Beme Toy, Intelligent Steward Co., Dyson, Turing Robot, Robot Care Systems, Savioke, Blue Frog Robotics, Avatarmind, Fellow Robots, Aldebaran Robotics, Future Robot, and Xiaomi. Even though childcare robots are still considered to be at a very native stage of development as compared to human intelligence, these machines are currently gaining popularity due to the constant developments in the field of technology. The global childcare robots market and the companies manufacturing them are greatly influenced by factors such as globalization, market fragmentation & regulation, technology advancement, and environmental concerns.