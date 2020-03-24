Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Wipes Market 2019 : Global Trends, Industry Outlook, Price Analysis, Size, Share, Business Opportunity, and Forecast to 2023

Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Wipes Market Information: by Product Type (CHG Bath Wipes, Others), by Concentration, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecast till 2023

Market analysis

CHG wipes are disinfectant wipes that contain Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG). These wipes are penetrated with CHG which eliminates microscopic organisms and anticipate wound contamination. The rising number of hospital-acquired infection (HAI) cases, an expanding number of surgeries and surgical site diseases and developing geriatric populace have prompted the development of the global CHG wipes market in the ongoing years. In any case, reactions of CHG and item reviews are probably going to control market development over the forecast period. The global chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) wipes market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.40% to reach the estimated value of USD 13948.89 thousand during the forecast period 2017- 2023.

Market segmentation

The global CHG wipes market is segmented on the basis of its product type, CHG concentration, application, distribution channel, and regional demand. Based on its product type, the global CHG wipes market has been segmented into CHG/alcohol-based wipes and CHG bath wipes. On the basis of its CHG concentration, the global CHG wipes market is classified into 2% and 0.5%. Based on its application, the global CHG wipes market is categorized into surgical site infection, catheter-associated urinary tract infections, lens cleaners, and central line-associated bloodstream infection. Based on its distribution channel, the global CHG wipes market is segmented into online platforms and hospitals & retail pharmacies.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global CHG wipes market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Carenow Medical Pvt. Ltd. (India), PDI Limited (US), Lernapharm Inc. (Canada), Pal International (UK), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), 3M (US), Cardinal Health (US), GAMA Healthcare Ltd (UK), and others are some of the major players in the global CHG wipes market.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Prologue

2 Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Rising hospital-acquired infections (HAI)

4.2.2 Increasing surgical procedures and surgical site infections

4.2.3 Rising geriatric population

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Side-effects of CHG

4.3.2 Product recalls

4.4 Opportunity

4.4.1 Entering Developing Economies

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.2.1 Research & Development

5.2.2 Manufacturing

5.2.3 Distribution

5.2.4 Marketing & Sales

5.2.5 Post-Sales Monitoring

6 Global Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Wipes Market, by Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 CHG Bath Wipes

6.3 CHG/Alcohol-Based Wipes

7 Global Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Wipes Market, by Concentration

7.1 Introduction

7.2 2%

7.3 0.50%

8 Global Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Wipes Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Surgical Site Infection

8.3 Central Line-Associated Bloodstream Infection

8.4 Catheter-Associated Urinary Tract Infections

8.5 Lens Cleaners

9 Global Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Wipes Market, by Distribution Channel

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospital & Retail Pharmacies

9.3 Online Platforms

10 Global Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Wipes Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Americas

10.2.1 North America

Continued…

