Colocation Data Center Industry: Global Market Key Vendors Analysis, Revenue, Trends & Forecast to 2020

The global market for colocation data center industry is expected to grow from $30.9 billion in 2016 to $54.8 billion by 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4% for the period of 2016-2020.

Report Includes

An overview of the global markets for colocation data center industry

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2012-2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2020

A look at key market trends, customer landscape, supply chain and key participants, and major certifications in the industry

Analysis of the market’s dynamics, specifically growth drivers which include increasing demand from cloud operators, growth in big data analytics and impact of virtual reality on storage, and restraints

Information on leading players in the industry including Equinix, Digital Realty, NTT Communications, Level 3 Communications, Verizon Communications and Cyrusone

Report Scope

This research report focuses on market sizing and forecast for global, USA and other regions. It categorizes the colocation data center market by service type. Service types include retail and wholesale. It also includes the market analysis by customer industries and competitor analysis.

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Characteristics

Definitions

Data Center

Colocation Data Centers

Types of Colocation Data Centers

Classifications

Customer Landscape

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Telecom and IT

Government and Defense

Education

Retail and E-commerce

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others (Media, Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics)

Supply Chain and Key Participants

Real Estate, Building and Infrastructure Developers

Equipment Manufacturers

Power and Connectivity Providers

Colocation Data Center Providers

Managed IT Service Providers

End Users

Drivers

Digitalization

Increasing Demand from Cloud Operators

Increasing Impact of Virtual Reality on Storage

Increasing Presence of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Growth in Big Data Analytics

Rise in Media and Entertainment

Increasing Demand from Health Care Organizations

Outsourcing Data Centers Needs is Driving Demand for Colocation

Restraints

Technologies are Getting Obsolete Faster

Pressure on Colocation Pricing

Infrastructural Barriers

Impact of Government Policies

Market Trends

Rise in Mergers and Acquisitions

Interconnection Supporting Edge Computing

Advances in Technologies/Processes for Utilization of Server Space

Modular Data Centers are Preferred Over Customized Data Centers

Changing Customer Preferences

Increasing Infrastructure Management

Adoption of Green Technologies in Data Centers

Major Certifications in The Colocation Data Center Industry

HIPAA – Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

PCI Data Security Standard Council

Continue…

