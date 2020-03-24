Colocation Data Center Industry: Global Market Key Vendors Analysis, Revenue, Trends & Forecast to 2020
The global market for colocation data center industry is expected to grow from $30.9 billion in 2016 to $54.8 billion by 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4% for the period of 2016-2020.
Report Includes
An overview of the global markets for colocation data center industry
Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2012-2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2020
A look at key market trends, customer landscape, supply chain and key participants, and major certifications in the industry
Analysis of the market’s dynamics, specifically growth drivers which include increasing demand from cloud operators, growth in big data analytics and impact of virtual reality on storage, and restraints
Information on leading players in the industry including Equinix, Digital Realty, NTT Communications, Level 3 Communications, Verizon Communications and Cyrusone
Report Scope
This research report focuses on market sizing and forecast for global, USA and other regions. It categorizes the colocation data center market by service type. Service types include retail and wholesale. It also includes the market analysis by customer industries and competitor analysis.
Table of Content
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Characteristics
Definitions
Data Center
Colocation Data Centers
Types of Colocation Data Centers
Classifications
Customer Landscape
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
Telecom and IT
Government and Defense
Education
Retail and E-commerce
Energy and Utilities
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Others (Media, Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics)
Supply Chain and Key Participants
Real Estate, Building and Infrastructure Developers
Equipment Manufacturers
Power and Connectivity Providers
Colocation Data Center Providers
Managed IT Service Providers
End Users
Drivers
Digitalization
Increasing Demand from Cloud Operators
Increasing Impact of Virtual Reality on Storage
Increasing Presence of Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Growth in Big Data Analytics
Rise in Media and Entertainment
Increasing Demand from Health Care Organizations
Outsourcing Data Centers Needs is Driving Demand for Colocation
Restraints
Technologies are Getting Obsolete Faster
Pressure on Colocation Pricing
Infrastructural Barriers
Impact of Government Policies
Market Trends
Rise in Mergers and Acquisitions
Interconnection Supporting Edge Computing
Advances in Technologies/Processes for Utilization of Server Space
Modular Data Centers are Preferred Over Customized Data Centers
Changing Customer Preferences
Increasing Infrastructure Management
Adoption of Green Technologies in Data Centers
Major Certifications in The Colocation Data Center Industry
HIPAA – Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act
PCI Data Security Standard Council
Continue…
