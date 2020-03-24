Combined Spinal-epidural Anesthesia Sets Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2017-2025

Anesthesia is a medical term which means insensitivity to pain. Anesthesia is widely used during surgical procedures to render patients unconscious. Spinal-epidural anesthesia is a type of anesthesia for almost any patient of any age. It is injected near the spinal cord and nerve roots. It helps in blocking the pain in the entire body. Spinal-epidural anesthesia combines the rapidity of onset and predictability of a spinal block, with the ability to modify and extend the block through an epidural. Combined spinal and epidural anesthesia technique also allows for post-operative pain relief via epidural patient controlled anesthesia. New surgical procedures have increased the life expectancy in individuals. The geriatric population is highly prone to degenerative diseases and chronic illnesses have increased number of surgeries and therapeutics performed annually, worldwide.

Distinct advantages of combined spinal-epidural anesthesia over general anesthesia such as reduced post anesthesia discomfort as compared to general anesthesia such as nausea, dryness of respiratory tract, and avoidance of other general anesthesia complications. Bronchospasm, trauma to lips, pharynx, vocal cords, prolonged paralysis, and malignant hyperthermia, are some of the reasons leading to increasing patient compliance and growing adoption of the combined spinal-epidural anesthesia set among healthcare providers around the world. Increase in prevalence of spinal cord injury is expected to propel the market during the forecast period. According to the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center, an estimated 282,000 people in the U.S. lived with spinal cord injury in 2016 and the annual incidence of spinal cord injury (SCI) is approximately 17,000 new SCI cases each year.

The global combined spinal-epidural anesthesia sets market can be segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be categorized into kits (trays and sets), needles, catheters, monitoring systems, and accessories. Based on application, the global combined spinal-epidural anesthesia sets market can be classified into hip replacement surgery, hysterectomy, knee surgery, cesarean section, emergency cesarean section, femur fracture, and others. In terms of end-user, the market can be divided into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Geographically, the global combined spinal-epidural anesthesia sets market can be segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2016 owing to increase in the number of surgical procedures performed by combined spinal-epidural anesthesia sets along with rise in patient compliance, new product and techniques being introduced in the market by major players, and growing demand for combined spinal-epidural anesthesia products from patients and health care providers. According to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS), in 2012, an estimated 1.5 million orthopedic or musculoskeletal surgeries were performed in the U.S., which included total hip replacement, spinal fusion, and total knee replacement. Europe is expected to be the second largest market in terms of revenue and the market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to increase in adoption of technologically advanced products and rise in incidence of sports injuries. According to the European Commission, annually, about 6.1 million people are being treated in hospitals for a sports injury. Of these about 7% (or 420,000 cases) have to be admitted for further treatment. Asia Pacific is expected to register high growth from 2017 to 2025, due to factors such as increase in prevalence of orthopedic and sports injuries, large and aging patient population, and growing awareness and adoption of combined spinal-epidural anesthesia sets in the region.

Key players operating in the global combined spinal-epidural anesthesia sets market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, PAJUNK GmbH, Smiths Medical, Hull Anesthesia, and Teleflex Incorporated.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

