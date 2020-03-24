Compound Feed Ingredients Market Future Challenges and Industry Growth Outlook by 2019-2027

Compound Feed Ingredients Market: Feed Ingredients Improve Meat Yield

Compound feed ingredients or feed ingredients present in compound animal feed help improve the nutritional value of animal feed. The compound animal feed is palatable and is considered a good source of nutrients.

Compound feed ingredients can be consumed by animals of different categories such as growing, adult, milk producing, and pregnant. Commonly used compound feed ingredients include grains, brans, protein, minerals, and vitamins.

Grains are one of the highly preferred cattle feed, as they possess high nutritional content such as proteins, minerals, vitamins, carbohydrates, and fibers

Proper intake of compound feed ingredients helps maintain animal health and promotes the improved yield of milk, which is rich in fat and protein

Based on type, the compound feed ingredients market can be classified into grain, bran, mineral, vitamin, and others such as fat & oil and agro-industrial byproducts. Common applications of compound feed ingredients include swine feed, poultry feed, aquaculture feed, cattle feed, and other animal feed such as rabbit feed and horse feed. Compound animal feed is considered a source of concentrate supplements. It is available in the form of mash, pellets, crumbles, and cubes.

Rise in Consumption of Livestock and Animal Derived Products to Bolster Market

Global consumption of animal products has been increasing steadily. This is boosting the demand for compound feed ingredients market.

Livestock production, which accounts for significant percentage share of total agricultural production in China, has been rising at a rapid pace due to the substantial growth of pig and poultry industries

Increase in consumption of meat, milk, and dairy products is estimated to boost the demand for compound feed ingredients. In developed regions such as Europe and North America, per capita consumption growth of meat is on the rise, due to the increase in demand for poultry meat.

Global production and consumption of meat has increased by around 20% in the last 10 years. This growth can be ascribed to the rise in demand for meat products such as pork, poultry, beef, and mutton.

Globalization, cultural shift, increasing disposable income and rise in human population are the various other factors triggering the demand for meat & dairy products and hence, animal feed ingredients market.

Lucrative Opportunities to Improve Yield of Milk and Dairy Products

Incorporation of animal feed ingredients in compound feed in order to improve the yield of milk is likely to offer promising growth opportunities to the compound feed ingredients market.

Addition of feed ingredients is also anticipated to improve the overall health of animals, thus improving the milk yield

Milk and dairy products play an important role in a healthy and balanced diet for humans. The industry is considered one of the key agricultural segment in the emerging economies of the Asia Pacific region.

Rise in per capita consumption of milk and dairy products in developing countries and increase in production of milk and dairy products in Southeast Asian countries are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the global compound feed ingredients market.

Key Players in Compound Feed Ingredients Market

The global compound feed ingredients market is moderately fragmented, with the top manufacturers accounting for major share. Prominent players operating in the global compound feed ingredients market seek to enter into partnerships for the development and manufacture of compound feed ingredients. In 2019, the animal nutrition and health division of Royal DSM announced that the company launched Balancius, a new poultry feed ingredient for improving the gastrointestinal functionality of the poultry.

