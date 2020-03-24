Construction Aggregate Market Segmentation, Parameters and Prospects 2019 to 2024 Industry Research Report

Global Construction Aggregate Market Research Report: Information, by Material (Crushed Stones, Gravel, Sand, M-Sand and others), by Application (Residential,Commercial, Industrial and Infrastructure) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World) – Forecast till 2024

Aalborg Portland A/S, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Heidelberg cement AG, Anglo American PLC, Boral Limited, Martin Marietta Materials Inc., LSR Group, Lafarge Holcim Ltd, Asamer Baustoffe AG, Vulcan Materials Company, CRH PLC and Eurocement Holding AG are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the global Construction Aggregate market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Global Construction Aggregate Market – Overview

The global construction aggregate market is growing with the moderate pace; mainly due to the increase in the global foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global construction aggregate market is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period growing rapidly. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a decent growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023).

The Market is going to continue with the same trends of growth during the forecast period. The major drivers will be increasing FDI in construction in Asia-Pacific region and supportive government regulations and policies. There is seen an increase in the global foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows. The FDI inflows in construction in Asia-pacific region has led to increased construction projects and real-estate development. This along with FDI in retail has pushed the number of retail outlets in the region. This induces the demand for construction aggregate in the region.

The governments across all regions are seen promoting and developing their construction sector. The emerging nations are the ones which are particularly bringing various reform and regulations to boost their infrastructure growth and real-estate market. Such growth is expected to augment the market growth of construction aggregate. For instance, the government of India announced several major policy initiatives such as the passage of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016, the amendment to the Benami Transactions Act, 100% deduction in profits for affordable housing construction, change in arbitration norms for construction companies, and many others to boost the construction industry in the country.

Global Construction Aggregate Market – Competitive Analysis

Characterized by the presence of several well-established along with medium and small players, the global market of construction aggregate appears to be highly competitive and fragmented. Smaller players at country level are seen expanding their footprint in the market and are competition well with the global players, especially in terms of features such as product differentiation, product portfolios, quality, and pricing. The market is witnessing intensified competition which is expected to get more intensified further during the forecast period.

In 2017, construction materials group SigmaRoc has agreed a deal to acquire Poundfield Products for USD 11.6 million. Ipswich-based Poundfield specialises in making concrete retaining walls, including its patented Alfastop, Alfabloc, Betaloc and Taperbloc systems.

Mick George has landed a USD 18.1 million contract for the exclusive supply of concrete for the A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon improvement scheme. Mick George will supply 300,000m3 of concrete over three-and-a-half years from two dedicated on-site plants. These have been established at Brampton and Ermine Street, with further supplies sourced from Mick George’s existing local facilities.

The UK’s leading retirement housebuilder; McCarthy & Stone’s specialist area is apartments for the elderly, where they offer independent living with a plethora of on-site support services. Charcon Construction Solutions, Aggregate’s precast concrete products division, has been involved in 24 of its developments this year of 2017, supplying and installing products, with many more scheduled for next year.

Global Construction Aggregate Market – Segments

Global Construction Aggregate Market is segmented in to 3 Key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding.

Segmentation By Material : Comprises – Crushed Stone, Gravel, Sand, and others

Segmentation By Application : Comprises – Commercial, Residential, Industrial, Infrastructure, and others

Segmentation By Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Global Construction Aggregate Market – Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global construction aggregate market in 2016. It is also expected to be the fastest growing region for the construction aggregate. Rising urbanized population, increase in industrialization, and growth in spending capacity are the factors driving the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific region. China is one of the leading markets in the Asia-Pacific region. Growing industrialization and increased population, fuel the demand of residential houses. Moreover, the Chinese government issued several favourable policies for lowering the proportion of down payment for second house loans and exempting of sales tax for ordinary housing, which helped the recovery of commercial housing market. Additionally, the rising demand for eco-friendly & sustainable construction and government support, fuel the demand of construction aggregate market in the region.

