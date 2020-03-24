Contract Caterings Global Market 2018: Key Players – Compass Group, Sodexo Group, Elior Group, Aramark
Contract caterings are legal agreements entered into between the client and caterer to supply food and refreshments in the workplace, for a specified period. Clients select the contract style that suits; their organisation’s requirements, style of food, employee expectations, working environment, location, catering competition and catering policy. The type of catering contract will usually be specified to the contractor in the catering tender process.
In 2017, the global Contract Caterings market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Contract Caterings status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Contract Caterings development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Compass Group
Sodexo Group
Elior Group
Aramark
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Wedding Services Catering
Corporate Catering
Buffet Catering
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Industry
Education
Hospitals
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Contract Caterings status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Contract Caterings development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Contract Caterings are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Contract Caterings Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Wedding Services Catering
1.4.3 Corporate Catering
1.4.4 Buffet Catering
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Contract Caterings Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Industry
1.5.3 Education
1.5.4 Hospitals
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Contract Caterings Market Size
2.2 Contract Caterings Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Contract Caterings Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Contract Caterings Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Compass Group
12.1.1 Compass Group Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Contract Caterings Introduction
12.1.4 Compass Group Revenue in Contract Caterings Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Compass Group Recent Development
12.2 Sodexo Group
12.2.1 Sodexo Group Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Contract Caterings Introduction
12.2.4 Sodexo Group Revenue in Contract Caterings Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Sodexo Group Recent Development
12.3 Elior Group
12.3.1 Elior Group Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Contract Caterings Introduction
12.3.4 Elior Group Revenue in Contract Caterings Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Elior Group Recent Development
12.4 Aramark
12.4.1 Aramark Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Contract Caterings Introduction
12.4.4 Aramark Revenue in Contract Caterings Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Aramark Recent Development
13 Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
