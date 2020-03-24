Dental Implants & Dental Prosthetics Market : Global Industry Analysis And Forecast Till 2025

Dental implant is an artificial tooth that is placed in jaw to act as replacement tooth. People who have lost their tooth or teeth due to injury, periodontal disease and other reasons may use dental implant as an alternative to the natural tooth. Prosthetics are used to reconstruct the intraoral defects such as soft or hard structure of the jaw, missing parts and others. Dental implants & prosthetics are commonly used during tooth replacement procedures. Most commonly, a dental implant consists of a titanium-based cylinder, which replaces the root of a missing tooth.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Institut Straumann

Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

3M

Zimmer Biomet

Avinent Implant

CAMLOG

BioHorizons

Osstem Implant

Bicon

Biogenesis

DIO Implant

Thommen Medical

Keystone Dental

Biodenta Swiss

Market size by Product

By material

Metals

Polymers

Ceramics

Biomaterials

By dental implants

Root-form Dental Implants

Plate-form Dental Implants

By dental prosthetics

Crowns

Bridges

Dentures

Abutments

Veneers

Inlays & Onlays

Market size by End User

Hospital

Clinic

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Dental Implants & Dental Prosthetics market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Dental Implants & Dental Prosthetics market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Dental Implants & Dental Prosthetics companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Dental Implants & Dental Prosthetics submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

