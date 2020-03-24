Dicyclopentadiene Market Emerging Trends Boosts the Global Industry Growth From 2019-2025

ResearchMoz presents this most up-to-date research on “Dicyclopentadiene Market Opportunities and Advanced Technologies in Emerging Industry, 2019-2025”.

Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) is a chemical compound which is a dimer of cyclopentadiene (CPD). Dicyclopentadiene products are obtained during the cracking process of high petroleum fractions. It is majorly used is in the manufacturing of resins.

DCPD is increasingly used in manufacturing poly-DCPD, that is used in manufacturing truck body, buses, tractors, and big containers. As the automotive industry is in high demand in APAC, the poly-DCPD market will witness high growth. Also, the presence of many manufacturers and their capacity expansion will also boost the growth in the DCPD market in APAC.

The rising demand for bio-based EPDM is one of the key trends that will contribute to the market growth in the forthcoming years. The eco-friendly nature of the bio-based EPDM as it lowers greenhouse gas emission with lesser carbon footprint drives its popularity. The bio-based EPDM will witness stable growth in the coming years with the development of new grades and new applications. This will drive the growth of the DCPD market in the future.

The DCPD market is characterized by the presence of numerous vendors and is competitive. This market research report offers detailed information about the key areas the players currently focus on and the strategies they follow to sustain the markets competitive vendors.

In terms of geographical regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor of the DCPD market throughout the forecast period. The growth of the end-user industries such as construction and automotive will be a major factor driving the demand for DCPD in this region.

Global Dicyclopentadiene market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Dicyclopentadiene.

This report researches the worldwide Dicyclopentadiene market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Dicyclopentadiene breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

DowDuPont

Ningbo Jinhai Chenguang Chemical Corporation

NOVA Chemicals Corporation

Shandong Qilong Chemical

Sojitz Corporation

TEXMARK CHEMICALS

Dicyclopentadiene Breakdown Data by Type

DCPD Resin Grade

DCPD UPR grade

DCPD High Purity

Dicyclopentadiene Breakdown Data by Application

Unsaturated polyester resin (UPR)

Hydrocarbon resins

EPDM elastomers

Poly-DCPD

Dicyclopentadiene Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Dicyclopentadiene Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines…

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Dicyclopentadiene capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Dicyclopentadiene manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

