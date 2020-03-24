Dong Quai Market by Business Overview, Challenges and Opportunities in 2025

“Dong Quai Market Overview, Segment Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2025” recent intelligence study by MarketResearchReports.Biz.

Dong Quai Market: Introduction:

Dong Quai is a traditional Chinese medicinal herb obtained from the Angelica Sinensis plant. It is also known as female ginseng in many regions due to its traditional use to treat women reproductive system related problem. Dong Quai is grown in high altitude and cold regions of China, Korea, and Japan. Dong Quai is widely used for its health wellness effect upon consumption such as menopausal symptoms, heart diseases, amenorrhea, high blood pressure, and male and female reproductive system related problems. The dong quai market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for traditional medicine across the globe. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the dong quai market owing to its traditional market in the region and large consumer base for natural remedial products.

Dong Quai Market: Segmentation:

The dong quai market is segmented on the basis of origin, form, and application.

On the basis of origin, the dong quai market can be segmented into organic and conventional. The conventional segment is anticipated to dominate the global dong quai market in terms of volume share owing to the lack of organic certification and demand for the organic product in the major producing region. The organic segment is anticipated to witness high growth rate over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for organic products globally.

On the basis of form, the dong quai market can be segmented into powder, tincture and dried roots. In terms of volume share powder and tincture is expected to dominate the dong quai market over the forecast period owing to the high demand in the dietary supplement and pharmaceutical industry.

On the basis of the application, the dong quai market is segmented into beverage, dietary supplement, pharmaceutical and others. The beverage segment is further sub-segmented in tea, probiotic drinks, and others. The dietary supplement segment is expected to dominate the dong quai market in terms of value share. The beverage segment is expected to experience high CAGR growth over the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of dong quai as major ingredient in tea and other beverage offerings.

Dong Quai Market: Region-wise Outlook:

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global dong quai market resulted due to the traditional market for the product. North America is expected to fall in the second position owing to the presence of large consumer base for natural remedial food and beverage products across the region. Europe is expected to capture substantial value share over the forecast period owing to the reason that herbal tea market is increasing in the region. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to witness healthy CAGR growth over the forecast period.

Dong Quai Market: Drivers and Restraints:

The dong quai market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for traditional medicine globally. Also, herbal supplements are at rising with increase in sedentary lifestyle more and more people are sifting through supplement diet to overcome daily requirements of nutrients and maintaining proper functionality of body. Dong quai tea is expected to expand rapidly over geographies as medicinal and herbal tea segment is increasing globally. Increasing demand for organic of things across food and beverage sector is anticipated to fuel demand for organic dong quai over the forecast period.

Lack of scientific evidence to a number of associate benefits of dong quai is expected to cause restraint in developed regions as people are label conscious in this regions.

Dong Quai Market: Key Players:

The global player for the Dong Quai market are Amax NutraSource, Inc., Bio Botanica, Inc., Carrubba Inc., Organic Herb Inc., Naturex Group, Xian Yuensun Biological Technology Co. Ltd., and Symrise Inc.

