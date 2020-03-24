Door Controls and Accessories Market: Rising Demand For Smart Homes Drives Demand

Door controls and accessories refers to a system which enables the functioning of a door and is widely used in public places such as stores, shopping malls, hotels, theatres, among others. Generally these are of two types: manual and automatic. In the current scenario, automatic door controls are being used primarily due to their efficiency and ability to function according to the need of the individual.

Infra-red, ultrasonic/radio, and other wireless technologies are being used in automatic door control systems. Door controls and accessories are not just being used for opening and closing the door but also for security, privacy, fire & smoke check, and energy saving.

In May 2018, Secure+Therm automatic sliding door system was launched by TORMAX. It is one of the most energy efficient door control systems due to its lightweight and thermally separated profile.

In December 2017, Ozone, one of the leading innovative architectural hardware solutions provider, launched Airdrive. It is one of the slimmest automatic sliding door system in the world. Airdrive complies with EU standards EN 16005, EN60335, EN 1SO 13849 1:2008; German standards DIN 18650S; and CE conformity.

ASSA ABLOY

Established in 1994, ASSA ABLOY is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. The company focuses on providing door opening solutions to mid-level markets across all sectors of the industry such as commercial, hospitality, healthcare, residential, and infrastructure. The major products of the company include glass architectural hardware and glass sliding solutions. The company provides both automatic as well as manual door controls with multiple type of material such as wooden, plastic, glass.

Ozone Overseas Pvt. Ltd

Founded in 2000, Ozone Overseas Pvt. Ltd is based in New Delhi, India. The company is an important part of Ozone Enterprise group. This group is one of the top players in architectural hardware industry and a popular brand in electronic security segment. The target customers of the company are architects, builders, specifiers, and home owners. Ozone offers a product portfolio of more than 3000 products which are internationally certified architectural hardware & security solutions.

Godrej.com

Established in 1897, Godrej.com is headquartered in Mumbai, India. The company is focused toward providing solutions related to appliances, furniture & interiors, security solutions, locking solutions, AV solutions, vending, material handling, industrial logistics, aerospace, nuclear power, defense, precision tools, process equipment, power infrastructure, real estate, and green building consulting.