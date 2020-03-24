Draught Beer Market: Likely To Experience A Tremendous Growth In Near Future 2017 – 2025

Draught beer is beer served in kegs or casks. Beer served in this fashion is more perishable but more flavorsome than regular beer. Cask ale and keg beer are the two key types of draught beer available in the global beer market and are likely to remain lucrative commercial avenues over the coming years.

One of the key drivers for the global draught beer market is the rising awareness about the health benefits of draught beer. While the harmful effects of alcohol are widely documented, alcohol can also be beneficial in moderate quantities. Moderate consumption of well-formed draught beer can help in lowering the cholesterol levels of the consumer as well as helping boost kidney health and avoid kidney stones. In contradiction to popular health conceptions, growing awareness of the benefits of draught beer is likely to be a key driver for the global market in the coming years.

Regionally, Europe and North America are the leading contributors to the global draught beer market. The traditional and widespread popularity of consumption of alcoholic beverages along with meals in these regions is the key factor responsible for the steady growth of the draught beer market in the region. The presence of several leading beer manufacturers has also helped the draught beer market achieve smooth growth in Europe and North America. However, Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as a key regional player in the global draught beer market in the coming years on the back of a smooth rise in demand in emerging economies such as China, Japan, and India. However, the market is likely to remain restricted in the Middle East due to the widespread prevalence of Muslim dietary laws, which prohibit alcohol consumption.

Draught beer, also known as draft beer, is a form of beer served from a keg or cask instead of a can or bottle. Draught beer was started to be served from pressurized containers in the early 20th century. In 1936, introduction of artificial carbonation was made in the U.K. By early 1970s, serving of beer by carbonation method subsequently became popular to the rest of the world. Keg beer is often pasteurized or/and filtered, which are processes that results in inactive yeast. A tap hole near the edge of the top, and a hole by the side are used for conditioning the unpasteurized and unfiltered beer. A keg has a single opening in the centre of the top to which a flow pipe is attached.

Kegs are artificially pressurized after fermentation with a mixture of nitrogen and carbon dioxide gas or carbon dioxide. The words ‘draught and “draft” is applied as marketing language to define canned or bottled beers, implying that they appear and taste like beers from a keg or cask. This marketing tool is used by commercial brewers although it is not correct to call a beer not drawn from a keg or cask “draught”. The global market for draught beer is segregated on the basis of type and geography. On the basis of type, the global market is segmented into keg beer and cask ale. Cask ale held the majority market share globally although keg beer is rapidly replacing cask ale and is forecasted to witness the most rapid growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to ease of handling of keg beer as compared to cask ale.

As keg beer is pressurized with carbon dioxide, it maintains carbonation in keg beer. Cask ale beer ought to be put away and served at a basement temperature of 12°C (54°F). Once a barrel is opened, it ought to be consumed within three days. Barrel lager is given extra cooling before being served either by glimmer coolers or a remote cooler in the basement. This chills the brew down to temperatures in the range of 3°C and 8°C.

Major drivers driving the global draught beer market include increasing awareness about health benefits of beer. When consumed in restricted quantities, draught beer helps control cholesterol and help prevents kidney stones. In addition, rising demand for draught beer in countries of Asia Pacific such as China and India is driving the growth of draught beer globally. High perish ability of draught beer is a major restraint to the global market for draught beer. As it needs to be consumed within three days, storing is a major issue which hinders market growth. Availability is another key restraint hindering market growth. Draught beer is not readily available in all locations which hinder growth of the overall market.

Geographically, the global draught beer market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Europe held the most dominant market share among all the regions and is anticipated to witness a steady growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to the long old tradition of consumption of brewed alcoholic beverages along with meals in European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the most rapid growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to rising popularity of draught beer in countries such as China and India. Latin America is also forecasted to witness a substantial growth rate during the forecast period.

Major players of the global draught beer market include, Ambicon Consultants (P) Ltd., United Breweries Group, The Molson Coors Brewing Company, Anheuser-Busch InBev NV, the Boston Beer Company and New Belgium Brewing Company among others.