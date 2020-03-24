Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market Growth, Industry Analysis, Deployment, Latest Innovations

Global Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing Market Research Report — By component (Standalone EFSS Solution, Integrated EFSS Solution), Deployment type (Cloud, On-Premise), Organization Size (large enterprises, SMEs), Vertical — Forecast till 2023

Market Scenario

Enterprise file synchronization & sharing (EFSS) consists of software services that enables organization to synchronize securely and share documents, photos, videos from various devices with employees and external partners. Enterprise adopt these technologies to protect employees from using consumer-based apps to store access and merge corporate data which is outside of IT department.

Increasing digitalization in file sharing solutions and business processes are expected to drive enterprise file synchronization & sharing market. BYOD is the concept where employee must carry their own laptop, smartphones, USB drivers into workplace and connect them to the server for office work to increase the work efficiency and reduce operational expense of the company. With the help of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend, employees can now access work data on personal devices such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets to get location-independent data access. This is expected to result in the requirement of a common platform for file sharing which will contribute to the growth of the enterprise sharing & synchronization market. However, high investment cost and lack of scalability are expected to restrain the market growth. A lack of awareness regarding the benefits of enterprise file sharing & synchronization solution is obstructing the market growth. Additionally, a significant shift of organizations from traditional file sharing techniques to enterprise file sharing and synchronization is expected to generate new market opportunities during the forecast period. EFSS services include features such as document version tracking, live commenting, and workflow process management to help users store, edit, and share files.

Enterprise file sharing & synchronization can be either deployed on cloud or can be hosted on-premise. Cloud deployment model expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Cloud mode of deployment is mostly chosen by small and medium-sized enterprises to manage and store critical files, because of easier integration and lower investment, which has increased the use of cloud across organizations. Organizations can deploy EFSS on-premise as well. In most on-premises deployment the file remains in company’s record.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6294

Segmentation

By component, the market is sub-segmented into standalone EFSS solution, integrated EFSS solution, and services. Services are further sub-segmented into professional service and managed service. Professional services are further sub-segmented into consulting services, integration and deployment, and training & support.

By deployment type, the market is sub-segmented into cloud and on-premise. Cloud is further sub-segmented into the public, private, and hybrid cloud.

By organization size, the market is sub-segmented into large enterprises, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

By vertical, the market is sub-segmented into BFSI, software & technology, government and Public Sector, healthcare, legal, education, retail, media & entertainment, and others.

Key players:

The prominent players in the market of enterprise file synchronization & sharing are Dropbox (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Citrix Systems (US), BlackBerry (Canada), IBM Aspera (US), VMware Inc. (US), Google Inc. (US), OpenText (Canada), Thru. Inc. (US), Accellion (US),. among others.

Other players in the market include Syncplicity (US), Egnyte (US), Acronis International (Switzerland), j2 Global (SugarSync) (US), SkySync (US), HighQ Solutions (UK), Nextcloud (Germany), ownCloud (Germany), CodeLathe (FileCloud) (US), Intralinks (US), Qnext Corp. (FileFlex) (Canada), XMedius Solutions (Canada), Inspire-Tech (Singapore/US), Northbridge Secure Systems (Australia), MyWorkDrive by Wanpath LLC (US), and CTERA Networks (Israel/US) among others.

Regional Analysis

The global market for Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing Market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2023. The geographical analysis of data as a service market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Europe is expected to dominate the enterprise file synchronization & sharing market during the forecast period due to developed economies and continuous adoption of the latest technological advancements such as integration of cloud and mobile technologies within traditional enterprise file sharing and synchronization solutions. The enterprise file synchronization & sharing market in Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow during the forecast period due to a considerable shift toward digitalization of processes, resulting in the generation of high volumes of data and demand for protection of crucial enterprise data collected from various sources.

Intended Audience

EFSS solution vendors

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) providers

EFSS service providers

System integrators

Third-party vendors

Cloud service providers

EFSS end-users

Government agencies and organizations

Regulatory and compliance agencies

LIST OF TABLES

Table1 Global Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing Market, By Region, 2019–2023

Table2 North America: Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Table3 Europe: Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Table4 Asia-Pacific: Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Table5 Middle East & Africa: Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Continued…..

Check Discount Here – https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/6294

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Of Global Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing Market In 2019, By Country (In %)

Continued…..

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]