Factors Driving Global Pallet Displays Market through 2026 and Beyond

The global pallet displays market a highly competitive vendor landscape, thanks to the presence of a large pool of players, states a new report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Sonoco Products Co., DS Smith Plc, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, WestRock Co., U.S. Corrugated Inc., FFR Merchandising Co., Marketing Alliance Group, Pratt Industries Inc., Creative Displays Now, Mirada Medical Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, Sciencesoft USA Corp., Toshiba Medical Systems Corp. and Xinapse Systems Ltd. are some of the key participants in this market. These players are completely focused towards enhancing their product quality and developing innovative designs, which is likely to intensify the competition within this market over the forthcoming years, states the research report.

According to the research report, the global market for pallet displays is expected to register a CAGR of 4.30% over the period from 2017 and 2026 and reach a value of US$1.60 bn by the end of the period of the forecast. In terms of the material type, corrugated board based pallet displays are leading the global market and are anticipated to remain doing so in the years to come, notes the market study.

North America to be the Leader

The report also provide a geographical analysis of the worldwide market for pallet displays, which it carry out on the basis of the performance of the markets for pallet displays in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Rising at a CAGR of 4.30% between 2017 and 2026, the North America market is anticipated to be on the top of the game over the forthcoming years. However, the rising number of pallet display users, striving to become more competitive on a global level is anticipated to create growth opportunities other regional markets. The increasing proliferation of supermarkets and hypermarkets in emerging economies of Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa is likely to support these regional markets for pallet displays to register steady growth in the near future, states the research report.

Increasing Number of Malls and Supermarkets to Support Growth

“Pallet displays aid efficiently in the marketing of products, grabbing consumers’ attention and making it convenient for them to pick the products of their choices. This, in turn, is reflecting greatly on the demand for pallet displays, resulting in a significant growth of the global market,” says a TMR analyst. The rise in retail outlets, such as malls and supermarkets is directly influencing the number of pallet displays, as, the intense competition among enterprises, especially operating in consumer products, encourages them to market their products at every possible spot, with malls and supermarkets being the most profitable places. The economic rise in emerging economies is also expected to boost the growth of the global pallet displays market in the coming years, reports the research study.