Farm Tractor Market – Growing Number of Application to Bode Well for Growth

North America and Europe Farm Tractor Market: Snapshot

A rapidly growing population and a subsequently rising demand for food has put pressure on farmers to equip themselves with the latest and advanced mechanized farming techniques. This has resulted in the increased demand for farm tractors in North America and Europe. The market is also supported by favorable government policies encouraging the usage as well as purchase of agro machinery and various farming equipment. Easy access to credit provided by country-specific governments in these two regions has benefited the adoption of farm tractors in Europe and North America.

The North America and Europe farm tractor market is expected to record sales volume of 582.2 thousands units by 2024. By revenue, the market is projected to expand from US$13.6 bn in 2015 to US$17.23 bn by 2024. While the North America farm tractors market will register a modest 3.0% CAGR by value during the forecast period, Europe is expected to exhibit a 5.4% CAGR from 2016 to 2024.

North America takes the Lead in Farm Tractor Market by Unit Shipments

From a geographical standpoint, North America dominated the farm tractor market in 2015 in terms of unit shipments. The market in North America is estimated to amount to US$9.14 bn in 2016, driven by the positive growth in the U.S. farm tractor market, which witnessed significant demand for small and compact tractors in the below 40 HP horsepower category. Conversely, the farm tractor market in Canada is estimated to witness a steep decline in shipments owing to the frequent fluctuation and weakening of the Canadian dollar.

The farm tractor market across all the horsepower segments in the country is estimated to witness a dip in 2016 as well. Moreover, all the major tractor manufacturers have been undergoing a tough time in maintaining their market share in Canada as a large volume of the local demand is met through imports, which escalates the chances of currency fluctuation.

Government Offering Increased Support to Up Usage of Farm Tractors

There has been a growing trend of farm mechanization across North America and Europe owing to the numerous benefits offered, including considerable savings in terms of time and resources, improved efficiency, and increased production. In addition to this, precision farming has driven the need for mechanization among various farm practices, thereby fueling the demand for farm tractors. The shortage of farm laborers in these regions has also propelled the use of mechanized farming techniques and equipment such as farm tractors.