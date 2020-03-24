Femoral Cannula Market Future Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2025

Femoral cannula is a type of intravenous cannula made up of a small and flexible tube, surrounding a needle performing functions such as hydration, administration of medication, and obtaining blood samples for diagnostic and other tests. The usage of invasive diagnostic and monitoring techniques, especially for hemodynamic purposes, has increased significantly. There is a growing demand for rapid and accurate vascular access from healthcare providers treating patients in emergency departments, owing to rapidly increasing patient population. Healthcare providers have long relied on peripheral veins for access to the patient’s blood stream; however, this method is time consuming and might affect criticality of the situation in case of emergencies. This has led to adoption of a new method of hemodynamic access, known as femoral cannulation. Femoral cannulation can be done via arterial access or venous access, depending upon the necessity of the situation and functionality of the procedure.

Major factors driving the femoral cannula market include increase in number of patients suffering from chronic conditions such as hypertension, cardio vascular disorders, and other hematological disorders; rise in demand for new and minimally invasive techniques for hemodynamic access from patients and healthcare providers; introduction of new and advanced femoral cannulae with distinct features by major and domestic market players; and distinct advantages of femoral cannulation over other peripheral catheterization techniques. Numerous clinical studies about new application areas of femoral cannula are being conducted around the world. This is expected to open up new applications and alternatives for the use of femoral cannulation technique. Increase in number of hospital emergency admissions due to trauma and rise in patient population requiring hemodialysis are some of the factors estimated to propel the global femoral cannula market during the forecast period.

The global femoral cannula market can be segmented based on type, indication, end-user, and region. In terms of type, the market can be bifurcated into femoral arterial cannula and femoral venous cannula. Based on indication, the global femoral cannula market can be segregated into cardiac surgical interventions, hemodialysis access, cardiopulmonary resuscitation, hemoperfusion access, Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support, extracorporeal life support, and others. The cardiac surgical interventions segment accounted for significant share of the global femoral cannula market in 2016. Growth in applications of femoral cannula in various other indications, as suggested and demonstrated by ongoing and completed clinical studies, is projected to augment the indication segment during 2017 to 2025. Based on end-user, the global femoral cannula market can be split into hospitals, clinics, dialysis centers, cardiac surgical centers, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. The hospitals segment accounted for major share of the market in 2016. Increasing incidence of dialysis patients especially in emerging countries such as China, India, and Brazil, along with growing number of new dialysis centers in these countries, are some factors expected to drive the growth of the dialysis centers end user segment in the global market during 2017-2025.

Based on geography, the global femoral cannula market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Well-developed healthcare infrastructure, increase in healthcare spending, rise in demand for minimally invasive techniques for hemodynamic access among patients and healthcare providers, and growth in adoption of femoral cannulation technique in North America are some of the factors responsible for the large market share of this region in 2016.

Key players operating in the global femoral cannula market include MEDTRONIC, Sorin Group, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG., Chalice Medical Ltd., Changzhou Kangxin Medical Instruments Co., Ltd., Cardio Medical GmbH, and Andocor.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

