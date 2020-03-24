Food Allergy Diagnosis & Treatment Market worth USD 1,830.2 Million By 2023 | New Study

Food Allergy Diagnosis & Treatment Market information: by food source (eggs, milk, peanuts, seafood, tree nuts), diagnosis (primary & secondary), treatment (antihistamines & adrenalin, end-use (hospital & clinics, diagnostic centers), by Region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, Americas) – Global Forecast till 2023

Market analysis

The Global Food Allergy Diagnosis & Treatment Market is projected to develop at a CAGR of 5.10% to reach USD 1830.05 million till 2023. The global food allergy diagnosis and treatment market is relied upon to observe generous development because of a few elements. Headway in innovation has prompted developments, which is relied upon to help the market development amid the conjecture time frame. The expanding pervasiveness of food allergy is one of the noteworthy elements for the rising development of the global food allergy diagnosis and treatment market amid the figure time frame. The mind-boggling expense of food allergy treatment is foreseen to go about as a noteworthy restriction for market development.

Market segmentation

The Global Food Allergy Diagnosis & Treatment Market is segmented on the basis of its food source, diagnosis, treatment, end-user, and regional demand. Based on its food source, the market is bifurcated into Milk, Eggs, Tree Nuts, Soy, Peanuts, Seafood, Wheat, Others. On the basis of its diagnosis, the market is segmented into a primary and secondary section. The former is bifurcated into Blood Test, Skin Prick Test, Food Elimination Test, Others. The secondary section is divided into Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Polymerase Chain reaction (PCR), Others. Based on its treatment, the market is classified into Adrenalin & Corticosteroids and Antihistamines. On the basis of its end-user, the market is segmented into Diagnostic Centers, Hospital & Clinics, Research Institutes.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the Global Food Allergy Diagnosis & Treatment Market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg), Merieux NutriSciences Corporation (US), AsureQuality Limited (New Zealand), and Microbac Laboratories, Inc. (US), SGS S.A. (Switzerland), Intertek Group PLC (UK), TuV SuD AG (Singapore), ALS Limited (Australia), among others are some of the major players in the Global Food Allergy Diagnosis & Treatment Market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

2.5 Key Takeaways

2.6 Key Buying Criteria

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Food Allergy

4.2.2 Improved Allergy Diagnoses

4.2.3 Technological Advancements in Screening

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Healthcare Facilities in Developing Nations

4.3.2 High Treatment Cost

4.4 Opportunity

4.4.1 Healthy Partnership/Collaboration to Drive Awareness

4.5 Challenge

4.5.1 Technical Difficulties During Testing

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Research & Development

5.1.2 Product Development

5.1.3 Manufacturing

5.1.4 Marketing and Distribution

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.5 Rivalry

5.3 Investment Opportunities

6 Global Food allergy diagnosis & treatment Market, by Food Source

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Eggs

6.1.2 Milk

6.1.3 Peanuts

6.1.4 Seafood

6.1.5 Tree Nuts

6.1.6 Wheat

6.1.7 Soy

6.1.8 Others

7 Global Food Allergy Diagnosis & Treatment Market, by Diagnosis

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Primary

7.1.1.1 Skin Prick Test

7.1.1.2 Blood Test

Continued…

