Fortified Edible Oils Market Driven by Rising Demand for Micronutrients to Propel Market to garner 3.4% CAGR during 2018 – 2026

Fortified edible oils are the oils which are enriched with additional micronutrients. Fortified edible oils contain an adequate concentration of added fat-soluble vitamins such as vitamin A, D, E, and others. Fortified edible oils are the intervention made by government regulations to cope with the complication of undernourishment. As fortified edible oils are enriched with essential micronutrients, they are used to intensify the vitamin levels in the human body. Fortified edible oils are identified as the simple and inexpensive solution to combat micronutrient deficiency.

Among the product type segments of fortified edible oils, the fortified rice bran oil segment is expected to register the highest growth rate of about 4.6%, owing to increased dietary awareness among consumers on lesser cholesterol levels, and increased production of rice husk during the forecast period. However, the soybean oil segment is expected to have the highest market share in the current year 2018.

With the increase in nutritional deficiencies such as vitamin A deficiency (VAD), fortification programs such as fortified edible oils have taken the shape of public health initiatives. As a result, many companies have initiated fortification, which increased the propensity of fortified edible oils. Statistical studies show that, the implementation of vitamin A through fortified edible oils has significantly decreased xerophthalmia and VAD by 74-90%, worldwide.

To enhance the fortification initiative, various agencies are providing a temporary subsidy on the procurement of micronutrients. The fortification initiative has been carried out on a large scale in Tanzania. Therefore, with the support of the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) and the Department for International Development (DFID), a sliding subsidy for fortified edible oils is being offered for a period of one and half year on the fortification program.