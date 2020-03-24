Fragrance Market 2019 Analysis by Upcoming Trends, Production and Consumption, Revenue and Sales by Outlook 2023

The Global Fragrance Market has been observing a growing trend both in the developed and developing economies, owing to the rapid urbanization, rise in disposable income and changing lifestyle of consumers. Increasing consumer spending on personal care & beauty products is expected to be one of the significant reasons for the rising growth of perfumery products which in turn escalates the sales of fragrance during the forecast period. Fragrance are used as the major ingredient in spray perfumes, cosmetics, soaps & detergents, incense, body care and home care products. However, fragrance industry holds a major share in the cosmetics and personal care industries as a major ingredients used in the products.

Furthermore, increasing affinity towards skin lightning & color cosmetic products, owing to the increasing obsession towards fair complexion among the youth and women population is driving the fragrance market in Asian and the Middle Eastern regions. Also, increasing prevalence towards male centric cosmetic products coupled with robust growth of men grooming products is considered to be a major factor, which has uplifted the global fragrance market. Demand for long lasting fragrances in masculine cologne and after shave products, including expensive perfumes and deodorants has raised the demand for male cosmetics products. However, allergies and intolerance caused by extensive use of synthetic fine fragrance, owing to skin and respiratory organs is expected to have a negative impact on the global fragrance market. Also, fragrance which are used to enhance olfactory properties in cosmetic industry is a concern, because they cause intolerance to such cosmetic products.

Owing to the rising health awareness, consumers are found to have a high demand for natural ingredients for fragrance products. Rising health concerns among the consumers about the demerits of synthetically manufactured fragrances has a positive impact on the natural fragrance in the fragrance market. The rising consumers’ preference for natural fragrances will be considered as one of the major drivers for fragrance products market.

All the factors are augmenting the global fragrance market to grow at the CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Market Insights

Fragrance is referred as blend of chemical compounds which is characterised by having olfactive properties. Fragrance is incorporated in order to impart peculiar and unique odorous characteristics into the preparations. Fragrance are formulated using a mixture of aroma chemicals which are produced using natural or synthetic ingredients.

Market Segmentation

The Global Fragrance Market is segmented by type, application, and region

Key Players Analysis

This report includes a study of strategies used in the market, mergers, and acquisitions and multiple product launch by fragrance market players. It further includes product portfolios and developments of leading players, which includes

Givaudan SA (Switzerland)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (U.S.)

Firmenich International SA (Switzerland)

Symrise AG (Germany)

Takasago International Corporation (Japan)

MANE FILS SA (France)

Sensient Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

Key manufacturers are more focused on geographical expansion, product launches, partnerships and acquisitions to seek consumers’ attention towards their product range. They are also involved expanding its operations across the geographies, augmenting its capabilities and investing in research and development to offer products with better functionality. Furthermore, companies are focusing more on products with natural fragrances owing to high demand from consumers for natural ingredients derived products.

Downstream Analysis

Among the type, synthetic fragrance segment is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Also, the segment is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 4.80% during the given period due to increased use of fragrance in cosmetics, soaps & detergents, spray perfumes, incense, body care and home care products. Furthermore, the demand for natural fragrances in these products is increasing the growth of the fragrance market.

Among the application of fragrance, cosmetics & toiletry (without hair care) products is accounting for 23% followed by fine fragrance (perfumes) accounting for 20% of the global fragrance market. Cosmetics & toiletry (without hair care) segment is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period of 2017-2023. The segment is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Region Analysis

The global fragrance market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these, North America region is dominating the market over the forecast period. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.80% during the review period. This is attributed to the high usage of spray perfumes, cosmetics, soaps & detergents, incense, body care and home care products. Among the North American countries, the U.S. is majorly driving the market of fragrances in this region. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.20% during the review period. In Asia Pacific region, China is expected to hold 24% market share in the year 2017.

