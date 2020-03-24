Frozen Juice Bases Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2027 | GLCC Co., Lyons Magnus, Inc., Balchem Corp

With increasing consumer preference towards taste, there is a gradual demand being created for frozen desserts over the years, which has fuelled the growing demand for frozen juice bases in recent years. The frozen juice bases are defined as the concentrated blends of fresh juice which processed and frozen to increase its shelf life. Frozen juice bases are usually sourced from natural products, for example, berries, citrus, pomes, drupes, peps, and others. However, due to growing advancement in science and technology, the artificially frozen juice bases are manufactured by sourcing synthetic compounds which have a similar flavor to fruits. The Frozen juice bases are blended and processed to manufacture concentrates, juice squash, zests, and others so as to impart the sweet-smelling flavors in desired beverages. In contrast to counterfeit juice powders, frozen juice bases impart the exact taste of the fresh fruit. The growing demand from wellbeing cognizant population in the developing economies for the frozen desserts and beverages has a significant contribution to the growth of global frozen juice bases market. The developing modernity throughout the years has brought about different developments and advancement in flavor-improving strategies, which has created a rising demand for frozen juice bases from different end users. Bound to all the driving elements, the global frozen juice bases market is anticipated to remain positive during the forecast period.

The global beverage industries are focusing to enhance the flavor as well as the aroma of the beverage which is being manufactured, as consumers are more becoming health conscious and show increasing interest in the ingredients used in the product. This factor is primarily attributed to the enhancement of various beverage products such as frozen juice bases, especially in non-carbonated drinks, fruit flavors, and others. Thus, the population is benefited through flavor enhanced ingredients such as frozen juice bases which maintain the natural aroma as well as flavors of fruity beverages. Consequently, the consumers in the developed economies such as U.S, U.K, and others show increasing interest on frozen juice bases due to increasing juice consumption in households which is foreseen to drive the demand for frozen juice bases market in the upcoming years. Due to substantial development in the modern groceries and online retailing, there is an increasing market penetration for frozen juice bases in the recent years which is one of the key strategies adopted by major market players of frozen juice bases over the world. This is additionally expected to fuel the positive growth of the global frozen juice bases market during the forecast period.

Some of the major players of frozen juice bases include GLCC Co., Lyons Magnus, Inc., Balchem Corp, Northwest Natural Holding Company, Variety Foods, Inc., Nanci’s Frozen Yogurt, Döhler GmbH, Tree Top Inc., HP Ingredients Corporation, Grünewald International, etc. More industrialists and other market participants have been showing keen interests towards frozen juice bases as the demand is emerging every year.

