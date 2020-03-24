Geopolymers Market : Global Industry To Witness Highest Growth During 2019-2022
The global market for geopolymers is expected to grow from $2.8 billion in 2017 to $12.8 billion by 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.4% for the period of 2017-2022.
Report Includes
– 31 data tables and 8 additional tables
– An overview of the global markets for geopolymers, focusing on technologies and applications
– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
– A look at technology involved in the manufacture of various types of geopolymers, as well the types of applications
– Breakdowns of the markets by category, application, technology, and region
– An overview of the industry structure, specifically trends in prices and factors influencing demand
– A relevant patent analysis
– Profiles of major players in the industry including Accumetric LLC, Advanced Technical Resources Industries PTY Ltd., Banah UK Ltd., Calera Corp., Ceratech Inc., Emplicure AB, Metna Co. and Powerpile
Report Scope
This report has been prepared in a simple format that can be easily understood by its tables and figures. Its scope includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various products using geopolymers, with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in specific regions. Our research also examines the applications using geopolymer products and their global and regional markets.
Table Of Content
Chapter 1 Introduction
Overview
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Geopolymer Technology
Overview
Geopolymerization
Setting and Hardening Mechanism for Geopolymerization
Reason for Using Geopolymers
Properties of Geopolymers
Advantages of Geopolymers
Types of Geopolymers
Rock-Based Geopolymers
Waterglass-Based Geopolymers
Kaolin-Based Geopolymers
Metakaolin-Based Geopolymers
Calcium-Based Geopolymers
Silica-Based Geopolymers
Phosphate-Based Geopolymers
Other Types of Geopolymers
Production of Geopolymers
Raw Materials for Production of Geopolymers
Production Process of Geopolymers
Practical Applications of Geopolymers
Major Applications of Geopolymers
Geopolymer Cement and Geopolymer Concrete
Geopolymer Cement
Types of Geopolymer Cement
Applications of Geopolymer Cement
Geopolymer Cement Concrete
Importance of Geopolymer Cement Concretes
Properties of Geopolymer Cement Concretes
Limitations of Geopolymer Cement Concretes
Production of Geopolymer Cement Concretes
Opportunities for Applications of Geopolymer Cement Concretes
Types of Geopolymer Concrete
Applications of Geopolymer Cement Concrete
Geopolymer Resins and Binders
Geopolymer Foams
Geopolymer Foam Concrete
Geopolymer Composites
Geopolymer Fiber Composites
Geopolymer Coatings
Properties of Geopolymer Coating
Life Cycle Assessment
History of Geopolymers and Associated Products
Early History of Geopolymer Materials
History in the Early 1950s and 1970s
Recent History of Geopolymers
History of Applications Related to Geopolymers
Continue…
