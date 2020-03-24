Geopolymers Market : Global Industry To Witness Highest Growth During 2019-2022

The global market for geopolymers is expected to grow from $2.8 billion in 2017 to $12.8 billion by 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.4% for the period of 2017-2022.

Report Includes

– 31 data tables and 8 additional tables

– An overview of the global markets for geopolymers, focusing on technologies and applications

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– A look at technology involved in the manufacture of various types of geopolymers, as well the types of applications

– Breakdowns of the markets by category, application, technology, and region

– An overview of the industry structure, specifically trends in prices and factors influencing demand

– A relevant patent analysis

– Profiles of major players in the industry including Accumetric LLC, Advanced Technical Resources Industries PTY Ltd., Banah UK Ltd., Calera Corp., Ceratech Inc., Emplicure AB, Metna Co. and Powerpile

Report Scope

This report has been prepared in a simple format that can be easily understood by its tables and figures. Its scope includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various products using geopolymers, with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in specific regions. Our research also examines the applications using geopolymer products and their global and regional markets.

Table Of Content

Chapter 1 Introduction

Overview

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Geopolymer Technology

Overview

Geopolymerization

Setting and Hardening Mechanism for Geopolymerization

Reason for Using Geopolymers

Properties of Geopolymers

Advantages of Geopolymers

Types of Geopolymers

Rock-Based Geopolymers

Waterglass-Based Geopolymers

Kaolin-Based Geopolymers

Metakaolin-Based Geopolymers

Calcium-Based Geopolymers

Silica-Based Geopolymers

Phosphate-Based Geopolymers

Other Types of Geopolymers

Production of Geopolymers

Raw Materials for Production of Geopolymers

Production Process of Geopolymers

Practical Applications of Geopolymers

Major Applications of Geopolymers

Geopolymer Cement and Geopolymer Concrete

Geopolymer Cement

Types of Geopolymer Cement

Applications of Geopolymer Cement

Geopolymer Cement Concrete

Importance of Geopolymer Cement Concretes

Properties of Geopolymer Cement Concretes

Limitations of Geopolymer Cement Concretes

Production of Geopolymer Cement Concretes

Opportunities for Applications of Geopolymer Cement Concretes

Types of Geopolymer Concrete

Applications of Geopolymer Cement Concrete

Geopolymer Resins and Binders

Geopolymer Foams

Geopolymer Foam Concrete

Geopolymer Composites

Geopolymer Fiber Composites

Geopolymer Coatings

Properties of Geopolymer Coating

Life Cycle Assessment

History of Geopolymers and Associated Products

Early History of Geopolymer Materials

History in the Early 1950s and 1970s

Recent History of Geopolymers

History of Applications Related to Geopolymers

Continue…

