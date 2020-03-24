Global 4K Ultra-high Definition (UHD) Technologies Market Top Scenario, SWOT Analysis, Overview & Forecast upto 2022

The 4K Ultra-high Definition (UHD) Technologies market report [5 Year Forecast 2017-2022] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like 4K Ultra-high Definition (UHD) Technologies product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Profile the top manufacturers of 4K Ultra-high Definition (UHD) Technologies, with sales, revenue and global market share of 4K Ultra-high Definition (UHD) Technologies are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The 4K Ultra-high Definition (UHD) Technologies market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall 4K Ultra-high Definition (UHD) Technologies industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The global market for 4K ultra-high definition (UHD) technologies reached nearly $52.3 billion in 2017 and should reach $132.9 billion by 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5% for the period of 2017-2022.

Globally, 4K UHD technology is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5% during the forecast period. Ultra-high definition is the term used for resolutions over HD (1080p). It includes both 4K and 8K screen resolutions. However, the report only includes 4K technology, which has garnered far more acceptance and popularity among end users. 4K UHD has witnessed a significant price drop and increased innovation in terms of screen size. This has led to a significant rise in the demand for 4K UHD televisions. The market for 4K UHD is segmented on the basis of screen size, screen technology and end use. In terms of screen size, the market is segmented into screens that are less than 40 inches, 40–49 inches, 50–60 inches, 60–65 inches and 70+ inches. In terms of screen technology, the market is segmented on the basis of LED, OLED, QLED and others. Demand for LED and OLED is highest. In terms of end use, the market is segmented into TVs, phones, projectors, monitors and VR headsets. Most of the manufacturers in the market for 4K UHD are television manufacturers. There is significant demand for higher resolution TVs. Set-top box manufacturers and service providers have also started rolling out 4K set-top boxes and services, which in turn is augmenting the demand for televisions. More content is being developed in 4K UHD technology. Sports events are being live telecasted in 4K quality too. Such developments are leading the surge in demand for 4K UHD TVs. Monitors and projectors are next in terms of market share whereas 4K UHD technology is still in development for phones and VR.

The major geographic regions covered in the report are North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Italy, France, Germany and Spain), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan and India) and the Rest of the World (RoW) (Russia, Brazil, Middle East and Africa). Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. The study covers the global market for 4K UHD. The selection of the countries that are included in this report was mainly based on the total revenue generated. Major countries included in the report are the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan and India.

The competitive landscape of the global market for 4K UHD is discussed at length. Major companies involved in 4K UHD are profiled in the report, with a description of their product portfolios and recent developments. All categories are discussed in detail, describing each segment, measuring market size, identifying market drivers, forecasting for 2016 to 2022, and assessing the competitors and competitor market shares.

