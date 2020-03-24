Global Biosimilars Market Set For Rapid Growth And Trend, By 2024

The report offers a critical evaluation of the key evolution dynamics, promising clinical avenues, imminent investment pockets, and prevailing regulatory frameworks in the global Biosimilars market. Key developments in the market have been impacted by extensive research in assessing the potential new treatment avenues, the efficacy and safety of drugs and therapeutics, and advances in manufacturing technologies. Changing demand dynamic in developed regions is likely to exert marked influence on prospects of the Biosimilars market. Changing focus of government initiatives toward delivery of cost-effective and quality public health care will nudge pharmaceutical and biotech companies in Biosimilars market adopt new approaches in course of time.

GBI Researchs latest report: Biosimilars provides an in-depth assessment of the current developments and trends in the global biosimilars market. This report also assesses the state of the biosimilar R&D and commercial landscape through multilevel analytics that include data split by therapy area, stage of development, molecule, and company. Global revenue forecasts to 2024 for biosimilars with strong market potential, both in development and in the market, are provided.

Data analyses from our study shows that there will be enormous commercial opportunities for biosimilar manufacturers over the coming years, given the number of high-revenue-generating biologics that will go off patent in the next five years, and promising revenue forecasts for biosimilars in late-stage development.

Information leveraged from our robust industry-leading database highlights a diverse number of biosimilars in the pipeline for a wide range of therapy areas, with several of these in the later stages of development. Government support for biosimilars is increasing in key mature and emerging markets, given the cost-saving opportunities that these products represent for national healthcare budgets.

Our study details current biosimilar regulatory frameworks and guidelines implemented in the US, Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India and Brazil, and recent developments in the landscape within these markets. GBI Research conducted extensive research efforts in order to provide a comprehensive view of the global biosimilar market. This new report adds to our unique portfolio of trusted industry analyses that enable our clients to assess the most promising commercial areas in the market and exploit key business opportunities.

Scope

– How does the global biosimilar pipeline look like in 2018?

– What is the distribution of pipeline biosimilars by stage of development?

– Which are the therapy areas set to benefit the most from biosimilar drugs in development?

– Which biosimilars are commonly targeted in the pipeline?

– How many companies are currently involved in biosimilar drug development? Which are the most active in the pipeline?

– What is the size of the global biosimilar market?

– How much revenue will promising biosimilar drugs in the market, and in development, record to 2024?

– What are the key factors driving growth in the global biosimilars market?

– What are the factors restraining the growth of global biosimilar market?

– How does legislation regarding biosimilar interchangeability differ among key geographical markets?

– How will legal or political changes in the landscape affect the biosimilar market?

– What are the key differences in biosimilar regulatory pathways between US, Europe, Japan, South Korea, China, Brazil, and India?

– What are the regulatory evidence requirements in each country?

