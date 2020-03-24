Global Clinical Nutrition Products Market Size, Share, Trends, Key Players Analysis and Forecast To 2023 | New Study

Introduction

Medical nutrition is a therapeutic configuration which is developed to fulfill the nutritional requirement of the patient. The increasing incidences of diseases requiring additional nutrients and increased awareness among the population about the benefits of medicated foods and beverages drive the growth of the global medical nutrition market. Moreover, the rise in lifestyle diseases fuels the growth of the market. As per a data published by the Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) in 2014, nearly 35% of the American children consume junk food daily leading to conditions such as diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases.

The global medical nutrition market is expected to reach a market value of USD 52,395.3 million by 2023 from USD 41,014.8 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. In 2017, the market was led by the Americas with a 35.4% share, followed by Europe with a share of 30.0%. The market growth in the Americas is attributed to the increase in a geriatric population suffering from chronic diseases.

The global medical nutrition market has been segmented based on type, product type, route of administration, application, distribution channel, and region.

The global medical nutrition market, by type, has been segmented into pediatric nutrition, elderly nutrition, parenteral nutrition, and sports nutrition.

The global medical nutrition market, by product type, has been segmented into amino acid solution, multiple vitamins and antioxidants, lipid emulsion, trace elements, and chamber bags.

The global medical nutrition market, by route of administration, has been segmented into parenteral, oral, and others.

The global medical nutrition market, by application, has been segmented into cancer, pulmonary diseases, gastrointestinal diseases, diabetes, obesity, pediatric malnutrition, renal failure, and neurological diseases.

By distribution channel, the global medical nutrition market has been segmented into hospitals, compounding pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and e-commerce websites.

Key Players

Abbott Nutrition, Mead Johnson Nutrition Co., Nestle, Danone Nutricia, NeoMed, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Nutricia, and Baxter International, Inc.

Study Objectives

> To provide a comprehensive analysis of the medical nutrition industry and its sub-segments in the global market, thereby providing a detailed structure of the industry

> To provide detailed insights into factors driving and restraining the growth of the global medical nutrition market

> To estimate the market size of medical nutrition from 2015 to 2023 for different regions. Wherein, 2015 to 2016 would be the historic period, 2017 shall be the base year, and 2018 to 2023 will be the forecast period for the study

> To analyze the global medical nutrition market, on the basis of four main geographies, namely, the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa

> To compare products with respect to various players in the market

> To provide country-wise market value analysis for various segments of the medical nutrition market

> To provide strategic profiling of key companies (manufacturers and distributors) present across the globe, and comprehensively analyze their competitiveness/competitive landscape in this market

> To provide distribution chain analysis/value chain for the medical nutrition market

Target Audience

> Pharmaceutical Companies

> Biotechnology Companies

> Government Research Institutes

> Academic Institutes and Universities

Key Findings

> On the basis of type, the pediatric nutrition segment accounted for the largest market share and is projected to register a CAGR of 4.0% from 2018 to 2023

> Based on product type, the amino acid solution segment accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 2.83% by 2023

> Based on the route of administration, the parenteral segment accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.44% by 2023

> Based on application, the pediatric malnutrition segment accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.01% 2023

> Based on distribution channel, the hospitals segment held the largest market share of 46.6% in 2017 and is projected to register a CAGR of 4.37% during the forecast period

> The Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the global medical nutrition market at a CAGR of 3.2% by 2023

> Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% by 2023

Regional Analysis

> Americas

o North America

? US

? Canada

o South America

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

