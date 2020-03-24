Global Conformal Coating Market Types, Trends, Insights, Forecast to 2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Conformal Coating Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

A conformal coating is a very thin protective material applied to a printed circuit board (PCB) on which a plug-in component has been soldered. It can enhance the moisture-proof and anti-fouling ability of electronic circuits and components and prevent erosion of solder joints and conductors. It can also play a role in shielding and eliminating electromagnetic interference and preventing short-circuit of the circuit, and improve the insulation performance of circuit boards. In addition, the protective coating film is also beneficial to the friction and solvent resistance of the circuit and components, and can release the pressure caused by periodic changes in temperature, improve the stability of electronic products, and extend the service life.

Geographically, the consumption market is leading by North America, Europe and China, sales in Asia Pacific regions like China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India will see significant growth in future period. In terms of year 2017, China holds the largest market share, with about 613.34 Million USD sales revenue, followed by North America, with about 27.67% market share in 2017. Europe will keep playing important role in Global market.

Global Conformal Coating market size will increase to 3550 Million US$ by 2025, from 2190 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Conformal Coating.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Chase Corporation

Henkel

DOW Corning

Dymax Corporation

CytecSolvay

Electrolube

H.B. Fuller

Hernon

Kisco

Chemtronics

Europlasma NV

ELANTAS Electrical Insulation

MG Chemicals

ACC Silicones

Conformal Coating Breakdown Data by Type

Acrylic

Epoxy

Urethane

Silicone

Parylene

Others

Conformal Coating Breakdown Data by Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Medical

Aerospace & DefenseSource

