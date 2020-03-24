Global Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market : Research Report Explores The Healthcare Market For The Forecast Period, 2019-2025

Diagnostic wearable medical devices are used to monitor, control, and track an individual’s vital signs at regular intervals. These devices are connected to an individuals body for the measurement of certain physiological information. They are available in the form of eyeglasses, watch, clothing, jewelry, and contact lenses. Diagnostic wearable medical devices monitor physiological data through remote or wireless communication and transmit this information to medical professionals or the user. These are autonomous, non-invasive devices that help assess specific medical functions such as blood pressure, body temperature, respiratory rate, glucose quantity, heart rate, and blood oxygen saturation. These devices also help determine parameters such as the heart rate, muscle activity, and calories burned during exercise and activities such as walking and jogging.

The miniaturization of diagnostic wearables is one of the emerging trends spurring the growth prospects of this market during the predicted period. There has been an increasing focus on the development of smaller, more reliable, and more energy-efficient devices compared to the previous generations of wearables. For instance, a new ingestible tablet embedded with a sensor the size of a grain of salt was developed recently. This sensor is coupled with a wearable transmitter to monitor the physiological conditions and the intake of medications. Moreover, the miniaturization of wearable health devices is anticipated to have a positive impact on the rapidly growing IoT market. The advances in the IoT technology will enable future health systems to use wearables to establish connections and come up with standard solutions for diverse medical conditions.

The global diagnostic wearable medical devices market is anticipated to grow substantially during the forecast period and is characterized by the presence of several well-established global and regional players. However, as the global vendors are increasing their presence, the local vendors are finding it increasingly difficult to stay ahead in the competition. Players in the market are constantly looking for ways to enhance their market presence by focusing on the implementation of various new models and M&A.

In terms of geography, the Americas led the global diagnostic wearable medical devices market and is expected to reach close to USD 2 billion by 2020. Factors such as the emergence of new and technologically advanced wearable health devices such as smartwatches, glasses, smart clothes, and wristbands will aid in this market segments growth over the next four years. Moreover, the increasing awareness of chronic diseases that require continuous monitoring such as diabetes, CVDs, and obesity will drive this sector’s growth until the end of 2020.

This report studies the global market size of Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Cleveland Medical Device

Fitbit

Medtronic

Omron Healthcare

Polar Electro

Basis Science

Drgerwerk

Everist Genomics

Gentag

Intelesens

LifeWatch

Nuubo

Philips Healthcare

ResMed

Vital Connect

WinMedical

Market size by Product

Vital signs monitor

Sleep and activity monitor

Fetal and obstetric monitoring market

Neuromonitoring market

ECG monitors

Market size by End User

Sports and fitness

Remote patient monitoring

Home healthcare

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

