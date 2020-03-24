Global Eco-Friendly Green Roofs Market Trends, Insights, Forecast to 2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Eco-Friendly Green Roofs Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Eco-Friendly Green Roof is a special green space plantings/landscape installed above a waterproofed substrate at any building level that is separated from the ground beneath it by a man-made structure. Other terms: Eco-roof, Living roof, etc.

At present, in industrial developed countries, this industry is generally at a more advanced level, like USA, Japan and countries in EU, where the world’s largest enterprises are mainly headquartered. In China, consumption market has be very huge and rapid growing driven by downstream market.

The demand of the downstream drives up the increase of Green-Roof industry. In the coming years, it will keep the strong growing trend. Another driving element is the deeper recognition of Green Environmental Protection and the unceasing effort of many governments. China market is growing in the fastest speed.

Although this market has shown a lot of opportunities, the research group still recommends that for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels not taking risk to enter this market.

Optigreen

TAJIMA

Soprema

Tremco

Sempergreen

Onduline

ZinCo

KAJIMA

Vegetal

VEDAG

Intrinsic

Rooflite

Bauder

Liveroof

Extensive Green-Roof

Semi-intensive Green-Roof

Intensive Green-Roof

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Industrial Buildings

Others

