Global Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market Growth, Evolving Technology, Profit Analysis Trends and Demands 2019 to 2028

Electric vehicle range extender, also referred to as auxiliary power unit (APU), is an electric vehicle equipment that provides additional energy for electric vehicle functions and operation other than forward motion. Electric vehicle range extenders are widely found in heavy commercial vehicles and industrial vehicles. Unlike conventional vehicles, which employ diesel engines, electric vehicle range extenders utilize battery packs as a power source. An electric vehicle range extender can deliver power either via single-phase or three-phase systems.

Surge in demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and increasing sales of EVs in developing countries owing to emission concerns are key factors that are expected to boost the electric vehicle range extender market during the forecast period. An electric vehicle range extender charges its battery pack When the vehicle is in motion, while the energy stored in battery packs is utilized to provide power to vehicle heater, air conditioner, and others such integrated electric appliances of the vehicle when it is in idle condition.

Free Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/6329

This is a prime feature that is anticipated to boost the electric vehicle range extender market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasingly stringent regulations on emission coupled with offering of subsidies and incentives by governments is projected to boost the sales and demand for electric vehicles. This, in turn, is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to the electric vehicle range extender market during the forecast period. However, the higher cost of an electric vehicle, especially in developing regions is a major factor that is likely to hamper the electric vehicle range extender market during the forecast period.

The global electric vehicle range extender market can be segmented based on type, component, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. Based on type, the electric vehicle range extender market can be divided into ICE range extender, fuel cell range extender, and others. The ICE range extender segment is the most chosen and preferred type of electric vehicle range extender. The segment leads the electric vehicle range extender market. This is due to lower cost, which makes the range extenders economical.

In terms of component, the electric vehicle range extender market can be bifurcated into battery packs, electric motor, and two other segments. The battery segment accounts for a prominent share of the electric vehicle range extender market. Battery pack is an array of identical battery cells that provides power. It is a major component of the electric vehicle range extender.

Based on vehicle type, the electric vehicle range extender market can be split into passenger electric vehicle and commercial electric vehicle. The passenger electric vehicle segment accounts for a prominent share of the electric vehicle range extender market. This is primarily due to higher adoption of electric vehicles owing to emission concerns and awareness.

In terms of sales channel, the electric vehicle range extender market can be bifurcated into OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and aftermarket. The aftermarket segment leads the electric vehicle range extender market due to the replacement rate of battery cells and other components, owing to their short lifespan. The aftermarket segment is estimated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the global electric vehicle range extender market can be split into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominates the global electric vehicle range extender market. Asia Pacific is considered as a global leader in terms of sales and production of electric vehicles, especially countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, which witness a significant rate of adoption of electric vehicles. Rise in pollution and implementation to replace conventional vehicles by 2040 are other important factors that are projected to boost the electric vehicle range extender market during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global electric vehicle range extender market include MAHLE GmbH, Magna International Inc., Rheinmetall AG, Ballard Power Systems Inc., BJORKSTEN BIT 7, PLUG POWER INC., AVL LIST GmbH, Nikola Corporation, Nissan Motor Company Ltd., and FEV Group.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

Request For TOC of Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/6329

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.