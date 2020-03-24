Global Lithium-Metal-Polymer (LMP) Battery Market Status, Trends, Insights, Forecast to 2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Lithium-Metal-Polymer (LMP) Battery Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

A solid state battery is composed mainly of cathode, anode, and solid electrolyte, as developed during the latter half of the 20th century. Lithium Solid-State Battery have a simpler structure than the traditional LiBs, and the simplified structure with a solid electrolyte enables higher energy density. Solid electrolytes not only conduct Li+ ions but also serve as the separator, as shown in Figure below.

In Lithium Solid-State Battery, no organic liquid electrolyte, electrolyte salt, separator, or binder is required, which dramatically simplifies the assembly process. The operational principle of Lithium Solid-State Battery is no different from the traditional LiBs. In the charge process, lithium ions deintercalate from the cathode material and transport to the anode through the electrolyte, while electrons drift to the anode by the external circuit. Lithium ions combine with electrons to form more complete lithium atoms. The discharge process is just the reverse.

Although Lithium Solid-State Battery based on inorganic solid electrolytes have clearly demonstrated their great possibilities for electric vehicles and large-scale energy storage systems, further development is still required to improve their energy density, rate capability, and cycling stability, while ensuring excellent safety. Actually, they are still far from being commercialized for industrial applications, which require systematical studies and will be a complicated process.

Making Lithium Solid-State Battery usable outside the laboratory involves multiple factors such as solid electrolytes, electrodes, interface properties, and construction design. The high cost and very small production scale of solid state electrolytes with high ionic conductivity hinder the application of Lithium Solid-State Battery. Meanwhile, Lithium Solid-State Battery still suffer from inferior power density and poor cycle life, due to the high transfer resistance of lithium ions between the electrodes and solid electrolytes. Thus, at this stage, the direction for research exploring Lithium Solid-State Battery for commercial applications is to develop new cathodes based on the conversion reaction mechanism with low or even zero strain and energy levels well matched with the electrolytes. All of these together are expected to yield new material systems with high capacity. In addition, the use of lithium metal in anodes will be another thrust of Lithium Solid-State Battery development.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Bollore

Toyota

Panasonic

Jiawei

Bosch

Quantum Scape

BMW

Hyundai

Dyson

Lithium-Metal-Polymer (LMP) Battery Breakdown Data by Type

Polymer-Based Lithium Solid-State Battery

Lithium Solid-State Battery with Inorganic Solid Electrolytes

Lithium-Metal-Polymer (LMP) Battery Breakdown Data by Application

Consumer Electronics

Electric Vehicle

Aerospace

