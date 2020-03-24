Global Microcarrier Market Opportunities, Insights, Forecast to 2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Microcarrier Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Microcarriers are increasingly utilized in vaccine manufacturing and cell therapy applications. Over the past few years, researchers and industries are evaluating the potential of microcarrier cultures in protein production, stem cell manufacturing, and a number of bioprocessing applications. The market has been witnessing sustained momentum from continuous efforts of the end-use industries to expanding the applications of microcarrier cultures.

Emerging potential of novel microcarrier in tissue engineering applications is one the several source of new revenue streams for pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Advances in technologies used for tissue engineering are reinforcing higher stakes by companies in the market. Swelling funding in cell-based research will likely fuel the expansion of the market from 2019 to 2025.

A microcarrier is a support matrix allowing for the growth of adherent cells in bioreactors.

In 2017, Europe dominated the global microcarriers market. Growth in this market can mainly be attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of cancer, growing number of venture capital investments, availability of technologically advanced products, and strategic expansion of biopharmaceutical companies in this region. However, the RoW is expected to register the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Microcarrier include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Microcarrier include

Thermo Fisher

GE Healthcare

Corning

Sartorius

Danaher

Merck

Becton, Dickinson

Eppendorf

Hi-Media Laboratories

Lonza Group

Market Size Split by Type

Cationic Microcarriers

Collagen-coated Microcarriers

Protein-coated Microcarriers

Untreated Microcarriers

Other Microcarriers

Market Size Split by Application

Vaccine Manufacturing

Cell Therapy

Other Applications

