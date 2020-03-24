Global Online Classified Market Research Report Forecast to 2023

Online Classified Market Information Report: Information by revenue source (website classified, social media classified, search engine marketing), business model (horizontal model and vertical model), type (product classified, service classified)and by Region – Global Forecast to 2023

Market analysis

The online classified advertising is a part of digital marketing that additionally permits end clients to communicate straightforwardly with the sponsors through digital marketing services, for example, mail, text, and others. Expanding computerized activities, for example, Digital India, in the developing economies has prompted the appropriation of business to business (B2B) and business to customer (B2C) business model. Also, an expansion in the usage of smartphones and Internet infiltration have given people and endeavors a helpful stage to achieve their intended target audience. Online advertisement to a great extent utilized crosswise over industry verticals to give data and promote their products and services. Online advertisement is mostly brought out through web-based applications, mobile applications, search engine marketing (SEM), banners, social media platforms, and others. However, the market may be hindered due to the growing cases of fraudulent activities occurring in various sectors like real-estate, recruitment, automotive, and matrimony. The global online classified market is projected to grow at 20.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Access this report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=36258

Market segmentation

The global online classified market has been classified on the basis of its business model, revenue source, type, and regional demand. Based on its revenue source, the market has been categorized into mobile classified, website classified, social media classified, banner classified and search engine marketing (SEM). The business model has been classified into the vertical model and horizontal model. On the basis of its type, the market is categorized into service classified, health classified and product classified.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global online classified market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Craigslist (US), Jualo (Malaysia), Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. (Singapore), Masig (Singapore), Microsoft Corporation (US), Facebook (US), Claseek Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Mitula Group (Spain), Mudah.my (US), among others are some of the major players in the global online classified market.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=36258

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Market Insights

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Forecast Model

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Overview

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Increase adoption of social media platforms for advertising

5.2.2 Rise of Mobile Advertisement

5.2.3 Availability of Inexpensive Online Classified Platforms

5.2.4 Driver Impact Analysis

5.3 Opportunity

5.3.1 Integration of Artificial intelligence (AI) and Big Data Analytics with Online Classifieds

5.4 Restraint

5.4.1 Rising Fraudulent Activities

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

6.2 Porter’s Five Force Model

6.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.2.5 Competitive Rivalry

7 Global Online Classified market, By Revenue Source

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Website Classifieds

7.1.2 Mobile Classifieds

7.1.3 Social Media Classifieds

7.1.4 Search Engine Marketing (SEM)

7.1.5 Banner Classifieds

8 Global Online Classified Market, By Business Model

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Horizontal Model

8.1.2 Vertical Model

9 Global Online Classified Market, By Type

9.1 Overview

9.1.1 Products Classifieds

9.1.2 Service Classifieds

9.1.3 Health Classifieds

10 Online Classified Market, By Region

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 UK

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.3 France

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.3.5 Italy

10.3.6 Spain

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 India

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.4 South Korea

10.4.5 Thailand

10.4.6 Philippines

Continued…

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=36258

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]