Global Plant Protein Ingredient Market Size & Share, Analysis, Business Development Trends, High Growth and Forecast-2025

Protein derived from plant-based sources like Pea, Soybean, Vanilla, Wheat, Cereals and many others are called plant-based ingredients. Plant protein ingredient’s source is vegan with added amino acids to optimally fuel the process of muscle growth and digestive enzymes to increase the overall bio-availability and assimilation. Usually plant protein ingredient diary free, lactose-free and have very low content of fat and cholesterol. There are many health benefits associated with plant protein ingredient and has a wide range of application in food and beverages industry.

Plant Protein Ingredient Market: Segmentation:

The Plant Protein Ingredient Market can be segmented into its source, types, and application

On the basis of source, the Plant Protein Ingredient market can be segmented into organic and conventional sources. Among these sources, an organic segment has been anticipated to have the higher volume share due to the rising demand and the health benefits associated with organic products.

On the basis of types, the Plant Protein Ingredient market can be segmented into Pea, Soybean, Wheat, Bean, Peanut, Legume, Chickpea, Lentil and others (Flax, Meat analog). Among these types, Soybean and wheat are being expected to have higher volume sales due to its wide range of application in food industry.

On the basis of application, Plant Protein Ingredient market can be segmented into food and beverage industry, Feed industry, Pharmaceutical industry and cosmetic industry. The food industry can further be sub-segmented into Confectionery, Snacks, Bakery, and dairy. Owing to the large-scale application of plant protein ingredient in the food industry, the value share of the food industry for the market is comparatively high as compared to other applications. After food industry, feed industry is being anticipated to have higher value sale since it is used as the prime ingredient for many feed products.

Plant Protein Ingredient Market: Regional Outlook:

A regional segment of the market of Plant Protein Ingredient is divided into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific including Japan and Middle East & Africa. The major producing countries of field pea are Russia and China, followed by Canada, Europe, Australia and the United States. Europe, Australia, Canada and the United States raise over 4.5 million acres and are major exporters of peas. However, when it comes to soy products, which has the higher volume share as compared to other plant protein ingredient, Latin American countries like Brazil have the highest rate of Soy production. As a result, Latin America is being anticipated to higher value sales for plant protein ingredient. Owing to the rising demand for plant protein from various industries like the confectionery and feed industries, North America and Europe region are being considered as the emerging market for plant protein ingredient since these regions have higher dominance for confectionery industries.

Plant Protein Ingredient Market: Drivers and Restraints:

There are many health benefits associated with the consumption of plant protein ingredients. Plant protein ingredient has a reduced content of essential amino acids in comparison to animal protein. As a result, consumption of plant protein ingredient provides a preventive effect against cardiovascular diseases such cholesterol, low blood pressure etc. Moreover, plant protein consumed organically or conventionally provide a complete source of protein to one’s regular diet. Plant Protein even acts as an excellent ingredient for animal feed as well. Owing to the health benefits associated with these products can help drive the demand for plant protein ingredients especially in food and feed industries.

Plant Protein Ingredient Market: Key Players:

Some of the key players in Plant Protein Ingredient Market are Axiom Foods Inc., Batory Foods, Arla Food Ingredients, Archer Daniel Midland Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, NutraScience Labs, Reliance Private Label Supplements, ABH Pharma Inc., Sun Brothers, LLC and various other such companies.

