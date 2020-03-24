Global & Regional Food & Grocery Retailing, 2019-2022: Market Size, Trends,and Competitive Landscape

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global & Regional Food & Grocery Retailing, 2017-2022: Market Size, Forecasts, Trends, and Competitive Landscape” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

The global food & grocery sector reached US$8,045 billion in 2017 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the next five years to reach US$11,204.5 billion by the end of 2022. Sales in the sector will be driven by positive economic factors globally, change in spending and consumption habits, inflation in grocery produce, improving disposable incomes, and investment by food & grocery retailers in modern and innovative retail formats – encouraging higher spend per head.

What else does this report offer?

– Current food and grocery size and forecasts to 2022

– Market insights based on consumer trends and changing economic and demographic factors

– Food and grocery retail sales and fastest-growing markets for food and grocery sector

– Category level retail sales and forecast growth rates globally

– Competitive landscape covering market share of major food and grocery retailers and their sales and trading update analysis, recent key events.

Scope

– Retailers are adopting technology and customer centric strategies to combat competition

– Retailer investment and a rise in spend per head to drive food & grocery sales

– The Asia-Pacific region set to take a 55.4% share of spend in 2022

– Europe and the Americas lose share as market leaders underperform APAC players

– China is the largest and the fastest growing market of the top 10 for food & grocery sales

– Malaysia is the fastest growing market, supported by a rising middle class.

– Reliable food and grocery retail sales data globally for 2017 with forecasts for 2022 along with information on largest and fastest-growing markets to inform market expansion and to manage risk

– Explore an in-depth analysis of food and grocery retail sales data for major markets to identify target categories and develop growth plans

– Learn from food and grocery retail trends and market drivers to customize your entry/expansion approach

– Choose partners, understand the competition, with data and analysis of major food and grocery retailers, including market shares, trading performance, locations, travel retail strategy for each.

