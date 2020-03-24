Global Sanding sheets market Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis 2026

Some of the key players operating in the global sanding paper market are as follows: Mirka USA Inc., VSM Abrasives Corp, Grindwell Company, Standard Abrasives, Inc., Precision Abrasives Corporation, Mirka USA Inc, Saint-Gobain Abrasives, Inc., The 3M Company, Klingspor Abrasives, Inc., Marvel Abrasive Products, Inc. and Napoleon Abrasives S.P.A.

The sanding sheet is a rough and wear resistant abrasive for grinding, finishing, and polishing operations. The sanding sheet is coated type abrasive, which is bonded with mineral grains to a substrate made up of paper, cloth or film. The common applications of sanding sheets are metal rust and stain removal, cutting, finishing and lapping operations in building and construction, fabrication and other industrial applications.

The sanding sheets can be used manually for general purposes such as light finishing and surface treatment. The building and construction industry is attributed to be a prominent user of sanding sheets owing to a wide area of applications such as painting, carpentering, and others. The quality of sanding sheets is standardized by various authorities or government administrations and recognized by trade and manufacturer organizations related to the abrasive industry. The machine grade disc and roll are expected to decrease the market share of the sanding sheet in the coated abrasive market.

United States and China Are Expected to Be Prominent Marketplace for Sanding Sheet

In the global abrasives market, coated type abrasives segment accounted for about 35% in term of market value in 2017. India and China are attributed to drive the Asia Pacific sanding sheets market growth owing to evolving building and construction industry. The United States is expected to be a prominent sanding sheets market followed by China. Saint-Gobain Abrasives and 3M Company are anticipated to be two of the leading key players in the global abrasives market. According to the World Bank, the global industry value added (including construction) accounted for 25.3% of total GDP in 2016 and is estimated to witness steady growth for the next five years. This steady growth of the global construction industry is anticipated to act as a driver in the growth of the sanding sheets market. China, Germany, and India are the top three countries with highest Industry value added (including construction), where China accounts for around 25% of global in 2017.

Global Sanding sheets market: Segmentation

The global sanding sheets market is segmented on the basis of grit sizes, mineral type, backing material, application, and end-user industry.

On the basis of grit number, the global sanding sheets market is segmented into:

12 – 50

60 – 180

220 – 400

400 – 600

On the basis of mineral type, the global sanding sheets market is segmented into:

Aluminum Oxide

Silicon Carbide

Garnet

Aluminum Silicate

Talcum

On the basis of backing material, the global sanding sheets market is segmented into:

Paper

Cloth

Film

On the basis of application, the global sanding sheets market is segmented into:

Wood

Plastic

Drywall & Plaster

Metal & Rust

Primer, Sealers, and Coatings

On the basis of end-user industry, the global sanding sheets market is segmented into: